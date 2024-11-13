Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

G.S.AUTO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 05:00 P.M.) The Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 13.11.2024 (Wednesday) has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon; and reconstituted three Committees of the Board. The Meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

The Attached is Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th August, 2024 (Tuesday) for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company and approval of Notice of A.G.M., Directors Report along with its Annexures and other concerned items viz. Fixation of Book Closure Period, Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 P.M. and Concluded at 02:00 P.M

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

G.S.AUTO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 13.08.2024, has considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and other items. The meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

G.S.AUTO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon The Board of Directors in its Meeting held on 30th May, 2024, re-appointed M/s. Pawan & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 and appointed M/s. Baldev Arora & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 We are submitting herewith Audited Financial Results for quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 We are submitting herewith Audited Financial Results for quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024