G S Auto International Ltd Summary

G S Auto International Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 1973 as a private limited company with the name Gurmukh Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company started their business activities during the year 1938. The companys founder Baba Gurmukh Singh Ji began with manufacturing of Bicycle Components, which afterwards got diversified into manufacturing of Automotive Components for various motor vehicles. In the year 1973, the company was converted into a private limited company and was formally incorporated.The Company is one of the leading Automotive Fastening & Suspension Components Company in North India. The company is manufacturing Automotive Suspension and Fastening Components for Indian & International Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (LCVs, MCVs and HCVs), Multi-Axle Vehicles, Trailers and Specials Purpose Vehicles. Their manufacturing facility is located in major industrial township of Ludhiana in North India, spread over an area of 1 million square feet of covered area.The company offers machined parts, such as king pin set, spring pins, shackle bolts, check nuts, axle studs, U-bolts, and centre bolts; forged parts, including high, castle, hex, flange, and washer type nuts, as well as various bolts; and non-ferrous cast components comprising customized aluminum bronze parts of various sizes. The company also provides ductile iron cast components, consisting of spring hanger shackle/bracket, engine mounting, base plates, threaded rings, compressor mounting bracket, and castings in weight range of 1-20 kilograms; and trailer parts, such as full dressed trailer axles and leaf spring assemblies.The company is established leader in all their product segments. They develop components based on Customers Specifications and Drawings and also provide Designing solutions to their customers for enhanced product performance and improved quality. They have strong presence throughout India, with a network of over 500 Dealers, being looked-after by their strong and dedicated sales team, providing efficient support-services to their distributors and dealers throughout the country.The company sells their products in India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Holland, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Morocco, Egypt, the Philippines, Afghanistan, Singapore, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Kenya. They are the supplier of components to various Indian OEMs which includes Telco, Ashok Leyland, Volvo India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Delphi Automotive Systems Ltd, Maruti Udyog Ltd, Swaraj Mazda Ltd, Punjab Tractors Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd and Hindustan Motors Ltd.In the year 1985, the company name was changed from Gurmukh Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd to G S Auto International Ltd. The company raised funds through public issue and got listed in The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd, The Ludhiana Stock Exchange Association Ltd and The Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Association Ltd.In March 1997, the company got ISO 9002 Certification from BVQI, UK. In December 1999, they received QS 9000 Certification from BVQI, U.K and in June 2003 BVQI, UK re-certified QS 9000 certification. In April 2005, the company was awarded ISO/TS 16949 Certification by BVQI, UK.During the year 2007-08, the company launched new products namely, Axle Assembly, Trailor Parts and Rims for commercial vehicles.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired 3 acres of land on 30 years leasehold basis, from Adityapur Industrial development authority at Jamshedpur, for setting up a manufacturing unit for the manufacture of auto components. In 2010, the Company got into manufacturing of parts for earth moving equipments. In 2014, it commenced commercial production of the first phase of new manufacturing unit at Jamshedpur. One of the Group Company, G.S. Automotives Private Limited got merged with the Company. The Company set up a subsidiary Company in the name of Bluebasic India Limited on November 19, 2015. In 2019, the Company commenced commercial production of the second phase of new manufacturing unit at Jamshedpur for manufacture of spheroidal graphite cast iron (SGI) components, in two phases, with an annual capacity of 12000 liquid metals per annum.