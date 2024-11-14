Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Please take the same on record. as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Reg 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations with the Auditors Report thereon. The board meeting commenced at 03.00p.m. and concluded at 03.30p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024