G-Tech Info Training Ltd Board Meeting

2.33
(4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

G-Tech Info. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
as attached
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Please take the same on record. as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Reg 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations with the Auditors Report thereon. The board meeting commenced at 03.00p.m. and concluded at 03.30p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the company.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
G-TECH INFO-TRAINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

