G-Tech Info Training Ltd Share Price

2.22
(4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.22
  • Day's High2.22
  • 52 Wk High2.12
  • Prev. Close2.12
  • Day's Low2.22
  • 52 Wk Low 1.38
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E35.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.37
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.78
  • Div. Yield0
G-Tech Info Training Ltd KEY RATIOS

G-Tech Info Training Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

G-Tech Info Training Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

G-Tech Info Training Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

G-Tech Info Training Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.35

0.35

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.24

-0.25

-0.25

-0.22

Net Worth

0.11

0.1

0.1

0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.04

0.09

0.07

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-54.27

22.52

-14.83

-52.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

0.01

0

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.27

22.52

-14.83

-52.63

Op profit growth

-4,972.45

-11.97

-77.86

11.02

EBIT growth

-4,972.45

-11.97

-77.86

11.02

Net profit growth

-4,788.23

21.74

-77.32

9.17

No Record Found

G-Tech Info Training Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT G-Tech Info Training Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sangram Kumar Das

Independent Director

Sneha Talreja

Independent Director

Rahul Sudhakar Ahire

Independent Director

Gautam Kalu Mohite

Independent Director

Vipul Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G-Tech Info Training Ltd

Summary

G-Tech Infotraining Ltd (formerly known as Gazi Securities Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994 in Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the Business of Computer training and KPO/BPO Outsourcing Services. The main business activities of the Company is servicing of all brands of computers, laptop, tab, hardware & software etc. The Company is low cost specialist repair services for all brands of laptop/iPod & notebook in India.
Company FAQs

What is the G-Tech Info Training Ltd share price today?

The G-Tech Info Training Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of G-Tech Info Training Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is ₹0.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G-Tech Info Training Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is 35.33 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G-Tech Info Training Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G-Tech Info Training Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is ₹1.38 and ₹2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G-Tech Info Training Ltd?

G-Tech Info Training Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 28.46%, 1 Year at 52.52%, 6 Month at 32.50%, 3 Month at 20.45% and 1 Month at 15.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G-Tech Info Training Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

