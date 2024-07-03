Summary

G-Tech Infotraining Ltd (formerly known as Gazi Securities Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994 in Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the Business of Computer training and KPO/BPO Outsourcing Services. The main business activities of the Company is servicing of all brands of computers, laptop, tab, hardware & software etc. The Company is low cost specialist repair services for all brands of laptop/iPod & notebook in India.

