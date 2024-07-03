Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.22
Prev. Close₹2.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.22
Day's Low₹2.22
52 Week's High₹2.12
52 Week's Low₹1.38
Book Value₹0.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.78
P/E35.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.24
-0.25
-0.25
-0.22
Net Worth
0.11
0.1
0.1
0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.04
0.09
0.07
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-54.27
22.52
-14.83
-52.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
0.01
0
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.27
22.52
-14.83
-52.63
Op profit growth
-4,972.45
-11.97
-77.86
11.02
EBIT growth
-4,972.45
-11.97
-77.86
11.02
Net profit growth
-4,788.23
21.74
-77.32
9.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sangram Kumar Das
Independent Director
Sneha Talreja
Independent Director
Rahul Sudhakar Ahire
Independent Director
Gautam Kalu Mohite
Independent Director
Vipul Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
G-Tech Infotraining Ltd (formerly known as Gazi Securities Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994 in Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the Business of Computer training and KPO/BPO Outsourcing Services. The main business activities of the Company is servicing of all brands of computers, laptop, tab, hardware & software etc. The Company is low cost specialist repair services for all brands of laptop/iPod & notebook in India.
The G-Tech Info Training Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is ₹0.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is 35.33 and 5.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G-Tech Info Training Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G-Tech Info Training Ltd is ₹1.38 and ₹2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G-Tech Info Training Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 28.46%, 1 Year at 52.52%, 6 Month at 32.50%, 3 Month at 20.45% and 1 Month at 15.22%.
