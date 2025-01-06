Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.04
0.09
0.07
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-54.27
22.52
-14.83
-52.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
31.65
33.96
19.63
24.78
Other costs
-0.13
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
295.42
63.9
77.4
63.8
Operating profit
-0.1
0
0
0.01
OPM
-227.07
2.13
2.96
11.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.22
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
0
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
9.22
-19.89
-25.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-4,788.23
21.74
-77.32
9.17
NPM
-227.07
2.21
2.22
8.37
