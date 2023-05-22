To

The Members

GV Films Limited, Chennai

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GV Films Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report ,the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS 19) on Employee Benefit:

The Company has gratuity liability which are in the form of defined benefits obligations. The Company has not made any contributions to Pension and Gratuity Trusts or any other fund based on the percentage of salary towards Gratuity and Pension Liabilities. The Company has not recognized its defined benefit obligations based on the actuarial valuation as stated under IND AS 19. On account of this, we are unable to comment on the correctness and the impact of the cost of employee benefits charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Other Comprehensive Income) and the disclosures as required by IND AS 19 in the financial statements.

Going Concern:

We draw attention to Note No.:14 in the Financial Statements, which indicates that GV Films Limited has not generated any revenue from operations during the financial year 2020-21, 2021-2022, 2022-23 and 2023-24 and has incurred expenses resulting in normal losses as well as cash losses.

The steps contemplated by the Board to reduce/eliminate the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Reference is drawn to Note No.31 in Financial Statements in this respect.

Balance Confirmations

We have not received confirmation of balances in respect of trade payables, trade receivables, investments, loans and advances received by the Company, loans and advances made by the Company, stock-in trade, and capital work in progress. The management represented that these balances are realizable/settled in the ordinary course of business. In the absence of confirmation of balances, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments by way of provision for doubtful debts/write- off were necessary at the year end.

Further attention is drawn to the presence of several inoperative bank accounts held by the Company. In the absence of confirmation of the balances of these account balances and the other bank account balances, we are unable to form an opinion on the correctness of the balances.

Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds:

Further, attention is drawn to the non-furnishing of, during our audit, the underlying Agreement to the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) issued by the Company. The Management has furnished us USD $65,250/-, the INR equivalent being Rs. 54,40,728. /- as the interest payable on the FCCBs during the year under audit. In the absence of the production of the original documents of the FCCBs, we are unable to form an opinion on the correctness of the outstanding balance of the FCCBs and the interest payable thereon.

Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS 37) on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities & Contingent Assets:

Reference is drawn to Note 10 of the financial statements, detailing the outstanding TDS demand notice dated 22.05.2023. Following this, the Company paid Rs. 0.68 Lakhs during FY 2023-24. Subsequently, the Company received a reminder for the outstanding TDS demand on 13.03.2024 for Rs. 17.12 Lakhs. It is to be noted that no provision was made by the Company against the said TDS demand during the year, instead it has been disclosed as contingent liability in the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the following to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

5.No Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our Audit Claims and Exposure relating to Taxation and Litigations Our Audit Procedures included the following: The Company is subject to legal and tax related claims which have been disclosed or provided for in the financial statements based on the facts and circumstances of each case. 1. Gained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations and contingent liabilities and identified key controls in the process. Taxation & Litigation Exposures have been identified as Key Audit Matter (KAM) due to complexities involved in these matters, time-scales involved for resolutions and the potential financial impact of these on the Financial Statements. 2. Obtained the summary of Companys legal and tax cases and critically assessed managements position. Further significant management judgement is involved in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed. 3. Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the financial statements to address whether they appropriately reflect the facts and circumstances of the respective tax and legal exposures and the requirements of relevant accounting standards.

Other Matters

Reference is drawn to Note No.28 of the Standalone Financial detailing the proceedings in the case of SEBI, Enforcement Department & Income Tax.

Our audit opinion is not modified in respect of the above. We draw attention to the proceedings of the ExtraOrdinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on February 26, 2024, where a resolution was passed for the preferential issue of up to 95,00,00,000 (Ninety-Five Crores) fully convertible warrants to persons belonging to the Non-Promoter Category.

Subsequently, on May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors passed a resolution identifying the specific allottees and finalized the allotment amounts and confirmed the terms of the conversion of these warrants into equity shares.

However, we note that the Company has not disclosed these events, including the details of the specific allottees and the resolutions passed on May 6, 2024, in the Notes to the Accounts in the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course

of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to

do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the

underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit and subject to the Qualified Opinion paragraph, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that reporting under Rule 11(g) is separately commented upon in paragraph (i)(v);

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financials controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses and unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

g) The modification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) on reporting under Sec. 143(3)(b) and para (i)(v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements - refer Note 28 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are no material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

a. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement,

v. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, we report that the Company has not implemented an accounting software with the audit trail (edit log) feature for the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024.

As a result, we are unable to verify whether the audit trail feature was operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether any tampering with the audit trail occurred during the year.

Furthermore, since the audit trail feature was not implemented, we are unable to comment on the preservation of the audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention. However, it is noted that the requirement to report on the preservation of the audit trail under Rule 11(g) applies from 1st April 2024 onwards and, therefore, is not applicable to the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Our audit procedures related to the audit trail were conducted as part of our overall audit of the financial statements, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, and were limited to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have not conducted a standalone audit specifically focused on the audit trail.

j) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure "A"

To The Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of GV Films Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls over Financial Reporting under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GV Films Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following weakness has been identified as at 31st March 2024. " Companys internal control system for obtaining confirmation of balances from outside parties for trade receivable, trade payable and loans and advances, stock -in trade, Investments and capital work-in progress, bank confirmations, which could potentially result in existence of uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the recoverability/settlement of these items."

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that

a material misstatement of the companys annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of the internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. We have considered the material weaknesses identified

and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31st,2024 financial statements of the Company and the material weaknesses does affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

Annexure "B "

To The Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of GV Films Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report On Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of GV Films Limited of even date)

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments and Capital Work in Progress.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipments and Capital Work in Progress, by which all Property, Plant & Equipments and Capital Work in Progress are verified in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the Size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties included in fixed assets are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipments or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any Benami transactions during the year.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The Company has maintained proper records of inventory. The

discrepancies noticed on verification between the

physical stock and the book records were not material.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have Working Capital Limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from Banks/ Financial Institutions on the basis of Security of Current Assets. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

iii. (a) During the year, the company has not made

investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties hence clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (f) is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion, and based on the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not granted any loans, provided any guarantees or securities, or made any investments during the year to parties covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, compliance with sections 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of granting loans, providing guarantees and securities, and making investments, is not applicable to the company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which is deemed to be deposit. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund,

employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate Authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Relating to the Assessment Year Amount (Rs) Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 14,31,898 Municipal Corporation Professional Tax 68,030 Employee Provident Fund Employee and Employer Contribution 1,90,018 Employee State Insurance Corporation Employee and Employer Contribution 21,648 Labour Welfare Labour Welfare Fund 448 Service Tax Service Tax Act 3,78,630

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of disputed Excise, Value Added Tax and Income Tax not deposited as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Relating to the Assessment Year Forum in which it is pending Amount (Rs) Service Tax Act Service Tax 53,52,586 Income Tax Act Income Tax AY 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) 12,13,000 Income Tax Act Income Tax (TDS Demand) 17,12,420 Income Tax Act Income Tax AY 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) 12,12,86,000 Income Tax Act Income Tax AY 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) -

viii. There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account, that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans to any financial institutions or banks or any government or any debenture holders or any lender, except for the lenders of FCCB, on which we were unable to form an opinion. Refer to Para 5- FCCB, under Basis for Qualified Opinion.

(b) The company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company does not have any Term Loans and hence Clause (c) is not applicable.

(d) No funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company is in the process of making preferential allotment of convertible warrants during the year.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No Whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, it does not have the same established for the year.

(b) As the company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, reporting under Clause (b) is not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs.140.41 lakhs in the current financial year, whereas the company incurred a cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year to the extent of Rs.112.75 lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditor during the financial year.

xix. Reference is drawn to Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph wherein we have mentioned the

material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Reference is made to Note No.31 in Financial Statements in this respect.

xx. Provisions of Section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xxi. Reporting under this clause will be applicable only in Independent Auditors report of Consolidated Financial Statements.

For M/s CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No: 004915S/S200036

Place : Chennai

Date : 30/D5/2024

K.Parthasarathy

Partner

Membership No: 018394

UDIN: 24018394BKASB25413