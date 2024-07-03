SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.74
Prev. Close₹0.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.79
Day's High₹0.74
Day's Low₹0.72
52 Week's High₹1.2
52 Week's Low₹0.64
Book Value₹0.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
91.46
91.46
91.46
91.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-63.47
-62.19
-60.93
-60.02
Net Worth
27.99
29.27
30.53
31.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
10.62
1.05
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
911.9
0
0
Raw materials
0
-10
9
0
As % of sales
0
94.11
857.14
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.09
-0.68
-2.67
-1.88
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
0.26
-10.56
-22.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
911.9
0
0
Op profit growth
433.59
-93.64
51.12
-83.27
EBIT growth
197.45
-90.93
51.13
-83.48
Net profit growth
58.82
-97.15
0.87
158.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.58
1.41
0.55
0.24
12.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.58
1.41
0.55
0.24
12.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0
0.47
0.25
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Viswanathan Sridhar
Managing Director & CEO
Balakumar Vethagiri Giri
Independent Director
Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya
Independent Director
Rohini Vacher
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sadagopan Kamala Kannan
Non Executive Director
Kamalakannan Mahalakshmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G V Films Ltd
Summary
GV Films Ltd (GVFL) burst into the Indian Film Market in the year 1989. The Company was into production and distribution of feature films in various languages. The 3 verticals of the Company, Film Production and Distribution, Film Exhibition and New Media Technology are the cash cows for the Company. The Company was promoted by Mr.G Venkateswaran.The Companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is enormous more particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India, next to Hindi and Telugu Film Industry. G V Films entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theatre complex in Thanjavur, Tamilnadu. G V Films proposes to enter the television industry, with the launch of GV-TV. Apart from a music channel, a sports channel and a movie channel, it also proposes to beam BBC programmes shortly. The company will also enter the booming home video market. It plans to enter the communication business in a large way, establish ultra-modern studios and cinemas, set up high-tech video production centres, produce epic serials for television and the mass media and discover further avenues in the communication and entertainment businesses in India and abroad. During the year 2003, 100 Tamil movies were produced of which 12 movies had good run, Viz., Kakkha Kakkha, Kadhal Kondein, Samy, Thiruda Thirudi, Thirumalai, Dhool, Jeyam, Pithamagan, Jay
Read More
The G V Films Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G V Films Ltd is ₹136.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G V Films Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G V Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G V Films Ltd is ₹0.64 and ₹1.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G V Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.01%, 3 Years at -9.96%, 1 Year at 14.06%, 6 Month at -14.12%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.