G V Films Ltd Share Price

0.73
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.74
  • Day's High0.74
  • 52 Wk High1.2
  • Prev. Close0.73
  • Day's Low0.72
  • 52 Wk Low 0.64
  • Turnover (lac)5.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

G V Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.74

Prev. Close

0.73

Turnover(Lac.)

5.79

Day's High

0.74

Day's Low

0.72

52 Week's High

1.2

52 Week's Low

0.64

Book Value

0.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

G V Films Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Nov, 2024

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

G V Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

G V Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.89%

Institutions: 1.88%

Non-Institutions: 98.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

G V Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

91.46

91.46

91.46

91.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-63.47

-62.19

-60.93

-60.02

Net Worth

27.99

29.27

30.53

31.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

10.62

1.05

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

911.9

0

0

Raw materials

0

-10

9

0

As % of sales

0

94.11

857.14

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.09

-0.68

-2.67

-1.88

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

0.26

-10.56

-22.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

911.9

0

0

Op profit growth

433.59

-93.64

51.12

-83.27

EBIT growth

197.45

-90.93

51.13

-83.48

Net profit growth

58.82

-97.15

0.87

158.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.58

1.41

0.55

0.24

12.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.58

1.41

0.55

0.24

12.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0

0.47

0.25

0.01

G V Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT G V Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Viswanathan Sridhar

Managing Director & CEO

Balakumar Vethagiri Giri

Independent Director

Nirmal Anraj Gadhiya

Independent Director

Rohini Vacher

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sadagopan Kamala Kannan

Non Executive Director

Kamalakannan Mahalakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G V Films Ltd

Summary

GV Films Ltd (GVFL) burst into the Indian Film Market in the year 1989. The Company was into production and distribution of feature films in various languages. The 3 verticals of the Company, Film Production and Distribution, Film Exhibition and New Media Technology are the cash cows for the Company. The Company was promoted by Mr.G Venkateswaran.The Companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is enormous more particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India, next to Hindi and Telugu Film Industry. G V Films entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theatre complex in Thanjavur, Tamilnadu. G V Films proposes to enter the television industry, with the launch of GV-TV. Apart from a music channel, a sports channel and a movie channel, it also proposes to beam BBC programmes shortly. The company will also enter the booming home video market. It plans to enter the communication business in a large way, establish ultra-modern studios and cinemas, set up high-tech video production centres, produce epic serials for television and the mass media and discover further avenues in the communication and entertainment businesses in India and abroad. During the year 2003, 100 Tamil movies were produced of which 12 movies had good run, Viz., Kakkha Kakkha, Kadhal Kondein, Samy, Thiruda Thirudi, Thirumalai, Dhool, Jeyam, Pithamagan, Jay
Company FAQs

What is the G V Films Ltd share price today?

The G V Films Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of G V Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G V Films Ltd is ₹136.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G V Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G V Films Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G V Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G V Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G V Films Ltd is ₹0.64 and ₹1.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G V Films Ltd?

G V Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.01%, 3 Years at -9.96%, 1 Year at 14.06%, 6 Month at -14.12%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G V Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G V Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 1.88 %
Public - 98.12 %

