G V Films Ltd Summary

GV Films Ltd (GVFL) burst into the Indian Film Market in the year 1989. The Company was into production and distribution of feature films in various languages. The 3 verticals of the Company, Film Production and Distribution, Film Exhibition and New Media Technology are the cash cows for the Company. The Company was promoted by Mr.G Venkateswaran.The Companys contribution to the South Indian Film Industry is enormous more particularly to the Tamil Film Industry which is the third biggest in India, next to Hindi and Telugu Film Industry. G V Films entered into a tie-up with Sony, Japan, to manufacture, for the first time in India, compact discs (CDs), which were hitherto imported. In 1994-95, it acquired a theatre complex in Thanjavur, Tamilnadu. G V Films proposes to enter the television industry, with the launch of GV-TV. Apart from a music channel, a sports channel and a movie channel, it also proposes to beam BBC programmes shortly. The company will also enter the booming home video market. It plans to enter the communication business in a large way, establish ultra-modern studios and cinemas, set up high-tech video production centres, produce epic serials for television and the mass media and discover further avenues in the communication and entertainment businesses in India and abroad. During the year 2003, 100 Tamil movies were produced of which 12 movies had good run, Viz., Kakkha Kakkha, Kadhal Kondein, Samy, Thiruda Thirudi, Thirumalai, Dhool, Jeyam, Pithamagan, Jay Jay, Parthiban Kanavu, etc. The Company in 2007, purchased three theatres under one roof viz., Ganga, Gowri, and Gayathri at Gudiyatham and theatres were opened for public viewing from 9th February 2007.In 2009-10, the Shanthi Kamala Complex at Tanjore with 5 screens multiplex was reopened after renovation and all screens became operational on 29.01.2010. The Company launched Film Distribution Division with the name One Window in 2012-13. Two Hindi movies produced, The White Land (TWL) and Brides Wanted (BW) got released in 2013.