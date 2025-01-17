Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.02
778.53
36.7
-70.93
Op profit growth
-211.75
-220.74
-92.95
64.02
EBIT growth
-350.75
-143.84
-88.91
48.83
Net profit growth
-832.97
-101.2
101.98
46.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-430.75
7.62
-55.5
-1,076.55
EBIT margin
-581.99
4.59
-92.03
-1,135.32
Net profit margin
-882.83
2.38
-1,739.89
-1,177.57
RoCE
-3.46
1.03
-1.64
-12.62
RoNW
-2.15
0.19
-19.45
-15.85
RoA
-1.31
0.13
-7.78
-3.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.02
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
0
-0.26
-0.33
Book value per share
0.25
0.27
0.53
0.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
-18.5
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.49
-257.94
-2.59
-2.01
P/B
1.45
0.86
1.3
1.98
EV/EBIDTA
-63.34
40.49
-105.9
-9.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.83
-318.54
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.77
79.62
1,385.71
1,898
Inventory days
53,713.5
1,063.08
12,231.13
20,673.6
Creditor days
-432.52
-71.23
-504.79
-86.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.98
-0.8
2.97
26.87
Net debt / equity
0.65
0.6
0.35
5.85
Net debt / op. profit
-14.8
16.84
-22.73
-6.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-83.26
0
0
Employee costs
-52.46
-1.37
-31.96
-78.75
Other costs
-478.29
-7.73
-123.53
-1,097.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.