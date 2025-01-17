iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G V Films Ltd Key Ratios

0.67
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G V Films Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.02

778.53

36.7

-70.93

Op profit growth

-211.75

-220.74

-92.95

64.02

EBIT growth

-350.75

-143.84

-88.91

48.83

Net profit growth

-832.97

-101.2

101.98

46.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-430.75

7.62

-55.5

-1,076.55

EBIT margin

-581.99

4.59

-92.03

-1,135.32

Net profit margin

-882.83

2.38

-1,739.89

-1,177.57

RoCE

-3.46

1.03

-1.64

-12.62

RoNW

-2.15

0.19

-19.45

-15.85

RoA

-1.31

0.13

-7.78

-3.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.02

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

0

-0.26

-0.33

Book value per share

0.25

0.27

0.53

0.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

-18.5

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.49

-257.94

-2.59

-2.01

P/B

1.45

0.86

1.3

1.98

EV/EBIDTA

-63.34

40.49

-105.9

-9.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.83

-318.54

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.77

79.62

1,385.71

1,898

Inventory days

53,713.5

1,063.08

12,231.13

20,673.6

Creditor days

-432.52

-71.23

-504.79

-86.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.98

-0.8

2.97

26.87

Net debt / equity

0.65

0.6

0.35

5.85

Net debt / op. profit

-14.8

16.84

-22.73

-6.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-83.26

0

0

Employee costs

-52.46

-1.37

-31.96

-78.75

Other costs

-478.29

-7.73

-123.53

-1,097.8

G V Films : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G V Films Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.