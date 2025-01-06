G V Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.09
-0.68
-2.67
-1.88
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
0.26
-10.56
-22.83
Other operating items
Operating
-1.35
-0.49
-13.24
-24.72
Capital expenditure
-0.05
0.2
-2.66
0
Free cash flow
-1.4
-0.29
-15.9
-24.72
Equity raised
-117.84
-116.47
-68.24
29.12
Investing
0.09
-0.13
0.18
-0.17
Financing
28.59
26.68
28.24
86.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-90.56
-90.21
-55.73
90.69
