G V Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.7
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

G V Films FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.09

-0.68

-2.67

-1.88

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

0.26

-10.56

-22.83

Other operating items

Operating

-1.35

-0.49

-13.24

-24.72

Capital expenditure

-0.05

0.2

-2.66

0

Free cash flow

-1.4

-0.29

-15.9

-24.72

Equity raised

-117.84

-116.47

-68.24

29.12

Investing

0.09

-0.13

0.18

-0.17

Financing

28.59

26.68

28.24

86.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-90.56

-90.21

-55.73

90.69

