G V Films Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.71
(1.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.58

1.05

0.3

0.14

11.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.58

1.05

0.3

0.14

11.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.01

0.08

0.24

0.03

Total Income

0.82

1.06

0.38

0.38

11.61

Total Expenditure

0.88

1.38

0.71

0.7

10.73

PBIDT

-0.06

-0.32

-0.33

-0.32

0.88

Interest

0.42

0.55

0.53

0.53

0.34

PBDT

-0.48

-0.86

-0.86

-0.85

0.54

Depreciation

0.3

0.43

0.47

0.13

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.78

-1.29

-1.34

-0.98

0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.78

-1.29

-1.34

-0.98

0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.78

-1.29

-1.34

-0.98

0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

91.46

91.46

91.46

91.46

91.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.34

-30.47

-110

-228.57

7.59

PBDTM(%)

-82.75

-81.9

-286.66

-607.14

4.66

PATM(%)

-134.48

-122.85

-446.66

-700

3.19

