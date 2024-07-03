G V Films Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.58
1.05
0.3
0.14
11.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.58
1.05
0.3
0.14
11.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.01
0.08
0.24
0.03
Total Income
0.82
1.06
0.38
0.38
11.61
Total Expenditure
0.88
1.38
0.71
0.7
10.73
PBIDT
-0.06
-0.32
-0.33
-0.32
0.88
Interest
0.42
0.55
0.53
0.53
0.34
PBDT
-0.48
-0.86
-0.86
-0.85
0.54
Depreciation
0.3
0.43
0.47
0.13
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.78
-1.29
-1.34
-0.98
0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.78
-1.29
-1.34
-0.98
0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.78
-1.29
-1.34
-0.98
0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
91.46
91.46
91.46
91.46
91.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.34
-30.47
-110
-228.57
7.59
PBDTM(%)
-82.75
-81.9
-286.66
-607.14
4.66
PATM(%)
-134.48
-122.85
-446.66
-700
3.19
