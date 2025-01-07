iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G V Films Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.71
(1.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:53:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G V Films Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

10.62

1.05

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

911.9

0

0

Raw materials

0

-10

9

0

As % of sales

0

94.11

857.14

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.2

As % of sales

0

1.2

13.08

0

Other costs

-0.63

-0.63

-12.1

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

5.98

1,153.26

0

Operating profit

-0.74

-0.13

-2.19

-1.45

OPM

0

-1.31

-209.2

0

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.48

-0.45

-0.42

Other income

0.21

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.09

-0.68

-2.67

-1.88

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.09

-0.68

-2.67

-1.88

Exceptional items

0

0

-21.53

-22.1

Net profit

-1.09

-0.68

-24.2

-23.99

yoy growth (%)

58.82

-97.15

0.87

158.13

NPM

0

-6.47

-2,304.88

0

G V Films : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G V Films Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.