Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
10.62
1.05
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
911.9
0
0
Raw materials
0
-10
9
0
As % of sales
0
94.11
857.14
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.2
As % of sales
0
1.2
13.08
0
Other costs
-0.63
-0.63
-12.1
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
5.98
1,153.26
0
Operating profit
-0.74
-0.13
-2.19
-1.45
OPM
0
-1.31
-209.2
0
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.48
-0.45
-0.42
Other income
0.21
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.09
-0.68
-2.67
-1.88
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.09
-0.68
-2.67
-1.88
Exceptional items
0
0
-21.53
-22.1
Net profit
-1.09
-0.68
-24.2
-23.99
yoy growth (%)
58.82
-97.15
0.87
158.13
NPM
0
-6.47
-2,304.88
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.