G V Films Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0
0.23
-0.08
Total Income
0.01
0.05
0
0.23
0.37
Total Expenditure
1.08
0.52
0.49
0.46
0.23
PBIDT
-1.08
-0.47
-0.49
-0.23
0.15
Interest
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
PBDT
-1.22
-0.61
-0.63
-0.37
0
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.02
0.1
-0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-1.01
0
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.3
-0.7
0.35
-0.46
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.3
-0.7
0.35
-0.46
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.3
-0.7
0.35
-0.46
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
186.46
91.46
91.46
91.46
91.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
32.6
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
26.08
