iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G V Films Ltd Quarterly Results

0.7
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0

0.23

-0.08

Total Income

0.01

0.05

0

0.23

0.37

Total Expenditure

1.08

0.52

0.49

0.46

0.23

PBIDT

-1.08

-0.47

-0.49

-0.23

0.15

Interest

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

PBDT

-1.22

-0.61

-0.63

-0.37

0

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.02

0.1

-0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-1.01

0

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.3

-0.7

0.35

-0.46

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.3

-0.7

0.35

-0.46

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.3

-0.7

0.35

-0.46

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

186.46

91.46

91.46

91.46

91.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

32.6

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

26.08

G V Films: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G V Films Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.