|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Dec 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 11Th November 2024 1. The Notice and Directors Report for the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday December 06, 2024 at 4.30 P.M (IST), through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). We are submitting herewith the Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 06th December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
