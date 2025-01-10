To

The Members

Gabriel Pet Straps Limited

Paddhari, Rajkot

Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Gabriel Pet Straps Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the period beginning from 3rd August, 2023 and ended on 31st March, 2024.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report and its annexures, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The management and Board of Directors of the company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standard Specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal finance controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our responsibility is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of Internal Financial Control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3}{i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial Statements in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the companies (Auditors report) order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of the section 143 of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by the section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our Opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect of adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure - B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of rule 11 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

i. The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person other than directors, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Gabriel Pet Straps Limited, of even date;

1. (a) A.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, Plant & Equipment.

B.) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, this clause of the order is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to books records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings and shed, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its a, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year under audit.

(e) The Company is not holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and as informed to us no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed by the management.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores during any point of time of the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has granted a loan to its partnership firm in which directors or relatives of the company are partners in partnership firms.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits covered under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

5. As informed to us the company is exempted from maintaining the Cost records/Audit in view of the fact that the company is incorporated in F.Y. 2023-24 and there is no immediately preceding year.

6. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including GST, Service Tax, Provident Funds, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authority and the Company has no statutory dues on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. There are no dues which is outstanding for more than 6 Months when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

7. As per information and explanations available to us, the Company has no transaction in the books of account which is required to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

8. (a) As per our information the Company has not made any default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per our information the Company is not a declared defaulter or willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per our information and explanations available to us, term loans, as and when obtained, were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) As per our information and explanations available to us, no funds raised by the Company for short term basis have been utilized for the long-term purposes.

(e) As per our information the Company is not having any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, consequently, the provisions of Clause (e) of 3((ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Clause (f) of Clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable in view of our comments in Clause 3(ix)(e) above.

9. (a) The Company has raised Rs. 8.06 Crore by way of initial public offer during the year. Further out of total amount issued Rs. 1.87 Crore used for purchase of land for new manufacturing unit and Part amount utilized for repayment of existing outstanding bank finance. Therefore, it is used for the purpose for which it was raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture during the year, consequently Claus (b) of Clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) Based on the audit procedure performed and as per information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Clause (b) of Clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable in view of our comments in Clause 3(xi)(a) above.

(c) Clause (c) of Clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable in view of our comments in Clause 3(xi)(a) above.

11. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13. In our opinion the Company has an adequate Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

16. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

17. Statutory Auditors of the Company has not resigned during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion, that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19. During the year under audit, the clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company due to the Company does not have exceeding net worth of rupees five hundred crores nor turnover of rupees one thousand crores nor net profit of rupees five crores during the immediately preceding financial year.

20. The Company has neither Parent Company nor any subsidiary/associate/joint-venture company, consequently, the provisions of Clause 3(xxi) are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause(i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of GABRIEL PET STRAPS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.