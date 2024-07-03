Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹177
Prev. Close₹176
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.31
Day's High₹179.95
Day's Low₹177
52 Week's High₹185.4
52 Week's Low₹94.5
Book Value₹39.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.63
P/E47.7
EPS3.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Oct-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.65
1.85
1.84
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.92
0.18
0
0
Net Worth
10.57
2.03
1.84
0.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shah Jay Pareshbhai
Whole-time Director
Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai
Whole-time Director
Varasada Vimal Dayabhai
Non Executive Director
Aarti Jaybhai Shah
Independent Director
Darshan Bhaveshbhai Vora
Independent Director
Sandeep Patidar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gabriel Pet Straps Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Gabriel PetStraps LLP on November 12, 2020. The Company was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company M/s. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited on August 03, 2023 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pet Straps under our brand name of Gabriel widely used in packaging of heavy materials. It produce Pet Strap from 9mm to 32mm width and thickness ranging from 0.70mm to 1.30mm. Its product, pet straps is manufactured in appropriate composition of virgin content raw material i.e., hot washed pet bottle flakes and non-virgin content raw material i.e. used pet straps grinding. It offer customised bulk packaging solutions to industries such as Cotton Bales, Fiber, Packaging, Paper, Waste Cloth etc.Apart from these, the Company is led by Managing Director, Mr. Shah Jay Pareshbhai and Whole Time Directors, Mr. Varasada Vimal Dayabhai and Mr. Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing etc. The Company is having major presence in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. It manufacture on extrusion lines using technology equipped with optimum quality control a
The Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is ₹47.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is 47.7 and 4.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is ₹94.5 and ₹185.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 45.76%, 6 Month at 17.33%, 3 Month at 38.69% and 1 Month at 55.75%.
