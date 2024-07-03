iifl-logo-icon 1
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Share Price

179.95
(2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:58:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177
  • Day's High179.95
  • 52 Wk High185.4
  • Prev. Close176
  • Day's Low177
  • 52 Wk Low 94.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.31
  • P/E47.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.93
  • EPS3.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.63
  • Div. Yield0
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

177

Prev. Close

176

Turnover(Lac.)

4.31

Day's High

179.95

Day's Low

177

52 Week's High

185.4

52 Week's Low

94.5

Book Value

39.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.63

P/E

47.7

EPS

3.69

Divi. Yield

0

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.85%

Non-Promoter- 30.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Oct-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.65

1.85

1.84

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.92

0.18

0

0

Net Worth

10.57

2.03

1.84

0.98

Minority Interest

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shah Jay Pareshbhai

Whole-time Director

Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai

Whole-time Director

Varasada Vimal Dayabhai

Non Executive Director

Aarti Jaybhai Shah

Independent Director

Darshan Bhaveshbhai Vora

Independent Director

Sandeep Patidar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd

Summary

Gabriel Pet Straps Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Gabriel PetStraps LLP on November 12, 2020. The Company was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company M/s. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited on August 03, 2023 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pet Straps under our brand name of Gabriel widely used in packaging of heavy materials. It produce Pet Strap from 9mm to 32mm width and thickness ranging from 0.70mm to 1.30mm. Its product, pet straps is manufactured in appropriate composition of virgin content raw material i.e., hot washed pet bottle flakes and non-virgin content raw material i.e. used pet straps grinding. It offer customised bulk packaging solutions to industries such as Cotton Bales, Fiber, Packaging, Paper, Waste Cloth etc.Apart from these, the Company is led by Managing Director, Mr. Shah Jay Pareshbhai and Whole Time Directors, Mr. Varasada Vimal Dayabhai and Mr. Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing etc. The Company is having major presence in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. It manufacture on extrusion lines using technology equipped with optimum quality control a
Company FAQs

What is the Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd share price today?

The Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is ₹47.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is 47.7 and 4.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is ₹94.5 and ₹185.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd?

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 45.76%, 6 Month at 17.33%, 3 Month at 38.69% and 1 Month at 55.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.15 %

