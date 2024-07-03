Summary

Gabriel Pet Straps Limited was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Gabriel PetStraps LLP on November 12, 2020. The Company was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company M/s. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited on August 03, 2023 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Pet Straps under our brand name of Gabriel widely used in packaging of heavy materials. It produce Pet Strap from 9mm to 32mm width and thickness ranging from 0.70mm to 1.30mm. Its product, pet straps is manufactured in appropriate composition of virgin content raw material i.e., hot washed pet bottle flakes and non-virgin content raw material i.e. used pet straps grinding. It offer customised bulk packaging solutions to industries such as Cotton Bales, Fiber, Packaging, Paper, Waste Cloth etc.Apart from these, the Company is led by Managing Director, Mr. Shah Jay Pareshbhai and Whole Time Directors, Mr. Varasada Vimal Dayabhai and Mr. Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai. They are involved in the critical aspects of our business, including expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing etc. The Company is having major presence in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. It manufacture on extrusion lines using technology equipped with optimum quality control a

