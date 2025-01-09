Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Management Discussions

(a) Industry structure and developments:

PET strapping, also known as polyester (Polyethylene Terephthalate) strapping or plastic steel belt, is a high-strength packaging material designed to secure and stabilize loads during transportation and storage. It combines the strength and durability of steel strapping with the flexibility and ease of use of plastic, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. The PET strap market has witnessed significant growth driven by its superior properties over traditional materials like steel. It is widely used across industries such as ceramics, papermaking, chemical fiber, cotton spinning, tobacco, and wood, where reliable and robust packaging solutions are crucial. The PET Strap Market growth is propelled by the increasing demand for secure and sustainable packaging options globally.

PET straps offer high tensile strength, excellent impact resistance, and are lightweight compared to steel, reducing shipping costs and improving efficiency. With growing environmental concerns, PET Strap Market made from recycled materials are gaining popularity for their recyclability and reduced carbon footprint. Innovations such as Lotryl T copolymer additives and Poly-Strap by Plastofine Industries enhance PET strap performance, making them more suitable for diverse packaging needs. Stringent regulations promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions drive the adoption of PET straps globally, particularly in Europe and North America.

Market Dynamics:

Increased Demand in E-commerce and Logistics:

The growth in online shopping propelled the demand for secure packaging solutions like PET straps. These straps ensure safe transportation of goods, from small parcels to large packages, meeting stringent logistics requirements. For instance, Amazon s extensive use of PET straps underscores its reliability in handling diverse product sizes and weights, boosting PET Strap Market growth. Innovations in PET strap technology have enhanced their durability and performance. New formulations, such as Lotryl T copolymer by Arkema, improve impact resistance and stretch ability, making PET straps more resilient under different environmental conditions. This innovation caters to industries requiring robust packaging solutions for fragile or heavy items, driving adoption across sectors. With increasing environmental regulations, theres growing preference for eco-friendly materials in packaging. PET straps made from recycled materials, like those produced by Plastofine Industries, offer a sustainable alternative without compromising strength or usability. This trend aligns with global efforts towards reducing carbon footprint and promoting circular economy practices.

The construction industrys need for robust bundling solutions has expanded the application of the PET Strap Market. These straps secure materials on construction sites, providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional steel bands. Their ability to withstand heavy loads & harsh weather conditions makes them indispensable in construction logistics. PET straps are crucial in securing palletized food and beverage products during transit. Their ability to maintain integrity in refrigerated environments and compliance with food safety standards makes them indispensable in this sector. With the growth in the global food trade, PET Strap Market play a pivotal role in ensuring product safety and freshness from production facilities to retail shelves.

The Advantages of Pet Strapping Is Expected to Gain Traction During Forecast Period:

The business climate is constantly changing across the globe. Polyethylene terephthalate strapping is widely used for securing the load in timer transport. There are several reasons for the advance of polyester strapping, which offer high tensile strength. The PET strapping has high demand for end user industries, thanks to its significantly higher elasticity. If new entrants make significant investments and build their position as a PET strapping provider, they will eventually lead to strong rivalry in the global PET Strap Market during the forecast period.

New entrants are expected to form their robust footprint across the globe by following number of federal, state, local and multi-national regulations related to packaging, pricing, marketing and advertising. In addition, new entrants are expected to contribute significant share in the PET Strap Market by building capacities and spending money on research and development. On the other hand, a fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is expected to limit the production of PET Strap Market growth. The prices of raw materials are based on the adverse weather, the economy, and other conditions. Also, inability of any supplier of raw materials, independent co-packer or third- party distributor to deliver or perform in a timely or cost-effective manner are expected to impact negatively and reduces the profit margins.

PET Strap Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region holds a leading position in the PET Strap Market, capturing over 40.65% of PET Strap Market share in 2023. This dominance is driven by robust industrialization, booming e-commerce activities, and extensive logistics networks across countries like Japan, China, and India. The strong manufacturing base and increasing export import activities necessitate efficient packaging solutions, where PET straps play a pivotal role. For instance, in China, the rapid growth of online retail giants like Alibaba has significantly boosted demand for PET strapping in packaging operations, ensuring secure shipments of goods domestically and internationally.

While Asia Pacific leads, North America and Europe also play crucial roles in the PET Strap Market. North America accounts for around 28% of market share in 2023, driven by advanced packaging technologies and stringent quality standards. The region focuses on sustainable packaging solutions and rise of automated packaging systems in industries such as food and beverage contribute to the growth of PET straps. For example, in the United States, the growth of online grocery delivery services has spurred adoption of PET strapping to ensure safe and efficient packaging.

In Europe focused on reducing carbon footprint and enhancing product safety through innovative packaging solutions supports demand for PET straps. Countries like Germany and France lead in adopting PET straps due to their robust manufacturing sectors and, stripgent regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable packaging practices in the PET Strap Market. For instance, German automotive manufacturers utilize PET straps extensively to secure automotive components during transit, highlighting reliability and environmental benefits.

(b) Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities in pet straps industry is wide for M/s. Gabriel Pet Straps Limited in fields of exports as well various other industries which is yet to be explored by us.

Threats in pet straps industry are price volatility in raw materials and seasonality seen in the cotton industry demand for pet straps.

(c) Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

Generally, 90% of revenues comes from pet straps used for cotton bales within last year 2.75 crores bales were tied all India this year it is estimated that overall, 3.25 crores bales will be tied in India this will led to veiy good performance for the company.

(d) Outlook:

Currently 100 % capacity of machine is utilized and the Company is planning for installing of new similar capacity of machine expecting double growth of revenues within 1.5 years time period.

(e) Risks and concerns:

Risk in PET Straps industry would be volatility and fluctuation in price of raw material, which would result into limiting the productions of market growth of PET Strap. The prices of raw materials are based on the adverse weather, the economy, and other conditions. Also, inability of any supplier of raw materials, independent co-packer or third-party distributor to deliver or perform in a timely or cost-effective manner are expected to impact negatively and reduces the profit margins.

(f) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for the orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self- audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

- Debtors Turnover: 1.84

- Inventory Turnover: 1.84

- Current Ratio: 9.07

- Debt Equity Ratio: 0.27

- Operating Profit Margin (%): 0.08

- Net Profit Margin (%): 0.06

- Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year: Not Applicable

(h) Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed:

No changes have been made in new employee appointment but with increase in capacity by new machine almost the number of employees will also double in the near term.