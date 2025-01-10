Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Oct-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.65
1.85
1.84
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.92
0.18
0
0
Net Worth
10.57
2.03
1.84
0.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.9
6.31
2.73
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.47
8.34
4.57
0.98
Fixed Assets
4.58
1.99
2.86
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.02
0
Networking Capital
6.99
5.97
1.66
0.64
Inventories
5.84
3.68
0.61
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.01
3.33
1.21
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.62
1.3
0.19
0.72
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.72
-0.35
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.48
-0.62
0
0
Cash
1.89
0.32
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
13.46
8.33
4.57
0.98
