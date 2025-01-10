iifl-logo-icon 1
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd Balance Sheet

170
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Oct-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.65

1.85

1.84

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.92

0.18

0

0

Net Worth

10.57

2.03

1.84

0.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2.9

6.31

2.73

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.47

8.34

4.57

0.98

Fixed Assets

4.58

1.99

2.86

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.02

0

Networking Capital

6.99

5.97

1.66

0.64

Inventories

5.84

3.68

0.61

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.01

3.33

1.21

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.62

1.3

0.19

0.72

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.72

-0.35

-0.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.48

-0.62

0

0

Cash

1.89

0.32

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

13.46

8.33

4.57

0.98

