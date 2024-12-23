|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024) Revised outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Gabriel Pet Straps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting of Gabriel Pet Straps Limited held on November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Gabriel Pet Straps Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report Approval of Financial Results for the Half Year and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
