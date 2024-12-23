Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024) Revised outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting of Gabriel Pet Straps Limited held on November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024