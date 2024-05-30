FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 TO THE MEMBERS OF GAJANAN SECURITIES SERVICES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Gajanan Securities Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS Rules"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/(loss), total comprehensive income/(loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Ind AS Rules, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Ind AS Rules; as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-A" to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For P Khetan & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No- 327386E

(Pankaj Kumar Khetan) Partner Place- Kolkata Membership No- 066080

Date- 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24066080BKEUBT8960

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With Reference To Standalone Financial Statements Under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Gajanan Securities Services Limited ("the Company"), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements .

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Refernce To Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements . is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements .includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, in our opinion, the company has generally maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal controls with reference to financial statements were generally operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P Khetan & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No- 327386E

(Pankaj Kumar Khetan) Partner Place- Kolkata M.No- 066080

Date- 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24066080BKEUBT8960

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT:

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and releavant details of right-of- use assets.

(b) The property, plant & equipment have been physically verified under a phased program of physical verification. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company does not own any immovable properties, accordingly clause 3 (i) (c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year as per the information given to us. Hence, clause 3 (i) (d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii a) The Company does not hold any inventory and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. b) The Company has not availed working capital facility during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in companies but has not granted any loans to other parties.

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c) The Company, during the year, has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, the Paragraph 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are no dues of Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax & Customs Duty which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any new term loan during the year and there was no unutilised amount at the begning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer

(Including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a

Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. a)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the

Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a)According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information given by the management the company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under Section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. Reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Companies Auditors Report Order is not applicable to the

Company as there is no adverse remark in the Audit Report to the Standalone Standalone financial statements of the Company.

For P Khetan & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No- 327386E

(Pankaj Kumar Khetan) Partner Place- Kolkata M.No- 066080

Date- 30.05.2024

UDIN: 24066080BKEUBT8960