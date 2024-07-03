iifl-logo-icon 1
Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Share Price

139.95
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

  • Open136.75
  • Day's High143.85
  • 52 Wk High171.15
  • Prev. Close143.9
  • Day's Low136.75
  • 52 Wk Low 32.11
  • Turnover (lac)1.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

136.75

Prev. Close

143.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.22

Day's High

143.85

Day's Low

136.75

52 Week's High

171.15

52 Week's Low

32.11

Book Value

8.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.61%

Non-Promoter- 37.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.37

-0.44

-0.31

-0.43

Net Worth

2.73

2.66

2.79

2.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

-1.08

0.6

-1.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.23

0.01

0.31

1.04

-0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0.01

0.31

1.04

-0.2

Other Operating Income

0.13

0.05

0.43

0.02

-0.26

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gajanan Securities Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinay Kumar Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suman Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chirag Tekriwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Kanodia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maloy Kumar Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gajanan Securities Services Ltd

Summary

Gajanan Securities Services Limited was incorporated in June, 1994. The Company is involved in financial services like trading in shares, securities and derivatives.
Company FAQs

What is the Gajanan Securities Services Ltd share price today?

The Gajanan Securities Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is ₹43.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is 0 and 16.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gajanan Securities Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is ₹32.11 and ₹171.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd?

Gajanan Securities Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.32%, 3 Years at 139.31%, 1 Year at 297.29%, 6 Month at 76.35%, 3 Month at -7.43% and 1 Month at 0.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.39 %

