SectorFinance
Open₹136.75
Prev. Close₹143.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹143.85
Day's Low₹136.75
52 Week's High₹171.15
52 Week's Low₹32.11
Book Value₹8.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.37
-0.44
-0.31
-0.43
Net Worth
2.73
2.66
2.79
2.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.1
-1.08
0.6
-1.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.23
0.01
0.31
1.04
-0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0.01
0.31
1.04
-0.2
Other Operating Income
0.13
0.05
0.43
0.02
-0.26
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinay Kumar Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suman Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chirag Tekriwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Kanodia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maloy Kumar Chandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gajanan Securities Services Limited was incorporated in June, 1994. The Company is involved in financial services like trading in shares, securities and derivatives.
The Gajanan Securities Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is ₹43.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is 0 and 16.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gajanan Securities Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gajanan Securities Services Ltd is ₹32.11 and ₹171.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gajanan Securities Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.32%, 3 Years at 139.31%, 1 Year at 297.29%, 6 Month at 76.35%, 3 Month at -7.43% and 1 Month at 0.70%.
