Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.37
-0.44
-0.31
-0.43
Net Worth
2.73
2.66
2.79
2.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.18
0.16
0.11
Total Liabilities
2.96
2.84
2.95
2.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.56
2.34
2.89
2.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
1.04
-8.67
1.04
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.03
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
Cash
1.41
0.49
0.06
0.06
Total Assets
2.97
2.83
2.95
2.78
