Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Balance Sheet

134.1
(2.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.37

-0.44

-0.31

-0.43

Net Worth

2.73

2.66

2.79

2.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.23

0.18

0.16

0.11

Total Liabilities

2.96

2.84

2.95

2.78

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.56

2.34

2.89

2.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.03

Networking Capital

1.04

-8.67

1.04

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.03

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

0.02

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

Cash

1.41

0.49

0.06

0.06

Total Assets

2.97

2.83

2.95

2.78

