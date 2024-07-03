iifl-logo-icon 1
Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

128
(-3.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.22

0.06

0.34

0.36

0.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.22

0.06

0.34

0.36

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.42

0.49

0.04

Other Income

0.21

0.59

0

0

0

Total Income

0.42

0.65

0.76

0.85

0.09

Total Expenditure

0.09

0.13

0.09

0.08

0.08

PBIDT

0.34

0.52

0.67

0.77

0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.34

0.52

0.67

0.77

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.01

0.16

0.22

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.29

0.51

0.51

0.55

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.29

0.51

2.08

0.67

0.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.29

0.51

2.08

0.67

0.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.92

1.63

6.7

2.16

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

154.54

866.66

197.05

213.88

16.66

PBDTM(%)

154.54

866.66

197.05

213.88

16.66

PATM(%)

131.81

850

150

152.77

-16.66

Gajanan Sec.Serv: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gajanan Securities Services Ltd

