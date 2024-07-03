Gajanan Securities Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.22
0.06
0.34
0.36
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.22
0.06
0.34
0.36
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.42
0.49
0.04
Other Income
0.21
0.59
0
0
0
Total Income
0.42
0.65
0.76
0.85
0.09
Total Expenditure
0.09
0.13
0.09
0.08
0.08
PBIDT
0.34
0.52
0.67
0.77
0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.34
0.52
0.67
0.77
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.01
0.16
0.22
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.29
0.51
0.51
0.55
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.29
0.51
2.08
0.67
0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.29
0.51
2.08
0.67
0.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.92
1.63
6.7
2.16
0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
154.54
866.66
197.05
213.88
16.66
PBDTM(%)
154.54
866.66
197.05
213.88
16.66
PATM(%)
131.81
850
150
152.77
-16.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.