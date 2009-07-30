To

The Members

GAJRA BEVEL GEARS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Gajra Bevel Gears Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2019, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows of the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements as per the ICAI s Code of Ethics and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis on the Matter

Company has accumulated losses which has eroded the entire new worth of the Company and made the Company financially sick. Based on the audited financial statements as on 30.09.2008, the Company had filed a reference under section 15(1) of the SIC (SP) Act, 1985 with the BIFR and same is registered as case no. 27/2009 on 30.07.2009. The BIFR wide its order issued during the hearing held on 06.01.2010 declared the Company as SICK INDUSTRIAL COMPANY in terms of section 3(1)(o) of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985. During the course of pendency of reference with BIFR, the management of Company has settled the loan accounts of State Bank of India, IFCI, IDBI, MPSIDC and MPAVN as well as made full and final payments as per the terms of OTS. OTS with Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation s term loan is still in process.

By notification no. 50 388(E) dated 25.11.2016, the SICA Repeal Act, 2003 has been notified w.e.f. 01.12.2016 and as per section 252 read with schedule VIII of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The reference filed with the BIFR/ABIFR is abated and the Company may file a fresh reference before NCLT within 180 days from the date i.e., 31.05.2017, but the Company has still not filed any reference.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note No. 23 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has ceased its commercial operation & production from financial year 2008-09. In addition to this, it was declared as Sick Industrial Company in terms of section 3(1)(o) of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 on 06.01.2010. This indicates that material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that in addition to the matter reported in Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern para, there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements & Auditor s Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, and other information included in Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material mis-statement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the " Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March, 31st 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contract including derivatives for which there was material foreseeable losses;

iii. there is / has been no such amounts which is / was required to be transferred to

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March, 31st 2019;

For D. N. JHAMB AND COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 019675C DEVKI NANDAN JHAMB Place: Indore Partner Date: May, 30th 2019 Membership No. 079696

"ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GAJRA BEVEL GEARS LIMITED, ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH, 31ST 2019"

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1) In respect of the Company s fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular program for physical verification of its fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

Although records of fixed assets have been maintained properly, the Company is not into operation since long, hence production facilities are standing ideal. Working conditions of the fixed assets cannot be commented upon.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the physical verification of inventories followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. All the inventories of the Company are non-moving since long, but management is of the opinion that they have values to the tune as stated in the financial statements and accordingly, there exists no need to write off or provide for the reduction in value.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions under clause 3(iii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7) In respect to statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues such as provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of excise and value added tax, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. However, after the grant of installment facility, the company has cleared the dues of provident fund.

The extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as under:

S. No. Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) 1. Commercial Tax (Value Added Tax) 169.27 2. Income Tax Demand 149.11

b) Assessed demands of Commercial Tax, against which the Company has preferred for revision before the Competent Authority have not been accounted for as liability are as under:

S. No. Assessment Year Assessed Demand (Rs. In Lakhs) 1. 1999-2000 16.64 2. 2001-2002 27.72 3. 2002-2003 48.09 4. 2005-2006 267.81 5. 2006-2007 205.35 Total 565.61

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any payment towards the dues of Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation, the outstanding amount in respect of which as on 31st March, 2019 is Rs. 890.88 Lakhs. The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings from banks, government or any dues to debenture holders during the year.

9) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable.

10) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has not been paid to any director. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xi) of the Order are not applicable.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

13) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to usand on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the transactionswith the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, whereapplicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

14) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to usand on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable.

15) In our opinionand according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made / entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

16) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For D. N. JHAMB AND COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 019675C DEVKI NANDAN JHAMB Place: Indore Partner Date: May, 30th 2019 Membership No. 079696

"ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GAJRA BEVEL GEARS LIMITED, ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH, 31ST 2019"

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting of GAJRA BEVEL GEARS LIMITED ("the company") as of 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial control over financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance With generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In Our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.