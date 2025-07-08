Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2.95
Prev. Close₹3.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹3.25
Day's Low₹2.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-39.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
9.4
9.4
9.4
9.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-46.1
-45.92
-45.77
-45.63
Net Worth
-36.7
-36.52
-36.37
-36.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.14
-0.53
-0.29
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.34
Working capital
-0.09
-0.04
-0.16
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
14.62
-66.22
66.15
-84.55
EBIT growth
-2.16
-67
52.07
-107.79
Net profit growth
-2.16
-72.52
-67.39
-143.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
154.05
|68.77
|1,08,394.13
|645.45
|0.55
|2,623.64
|53.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
35,506.05
|52.04
|1,04,720.27
|553.7
|1.44
|4,910.6
|4,684.97
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,103.15
|79.59
|63,378.46
|179.13
|0.2
|3,373.23
|83.65
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,621.75
|53.32
|36,878.28
|174.08
|0.38
|2,248.99
|309.1
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
388.45
|31.4
|33,018.25
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
P S Raghuvanshi
Independent Director
D P Soni
Managing Director
Ranveer Singh
Addtnl Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra Gujrati
Addtnl Independent Director
Namita Shah
Industrial Area,
Agra-Bombay Road,
Madhya Pradesh - 455001
Tel: 91-7272-258493/494
Website: http://www.gajrabevel.com
Email: ssg@gajrabevel.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports its products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN c...
Read More
