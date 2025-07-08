iifl-logo
Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Share Price Live

3.25
(4.84%)
Dec 27, 2021|03:32:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.95
  • Day's High3.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.1
  • Day's Low2.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-39.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2.95

Prev. Close

3.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

3.25

Day's Low

2.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-39.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.90%

Non-Promoter- 2.86%

Institutions: 2.85%

Non-Institutions: 66.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

9.4

9.4

9.4

9.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-46.1

-45.92

-45.77

-45.63

Net Worth

-36.7

-36.52

-36.37

-36.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.14

-0.53

-0.29

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

-1.34

Working capital

-0.09

-0.04

-0.16

0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

14.62

-66.22

66.15

-84.55

EBIT growth

-2.16

-67

52.07

-107.79

Net profit growth

-2.16

-72.52

-67.39

-143.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

154.05

68.771,08,394.13645.450.552,623.6453.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

35,506.05

52.041,04,720.27553.71.444,910.64,684.97

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,103.15

79.5963,378.46179.130.23,373.2383.65

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,621.75

53.3236,878.28174.080.382,248.99309.1

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

388.45

31.433,018.25254.60.514,159.42169.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

P S Raghuvanshi

Independent Director

D P Soni

Managing Director

Ranveer Singh

Addtnl Independent Director

Ramesh Chandra Gujrati

Addtnl Independent Director

Namita Shah

Registered Office

Industrial Area,

Agra-Bombay Road,

Madhya Pradesh - 455001

Tel: 91-7272-258493/494

Website: http://www.gajrabevel.com

Email: ssg@gajrabevel.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports its products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN c...
Read More

Reports by Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd share price today?

The Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is ₹3.06 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Dec ‘21

What is the CAGR of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd?

Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.01%, 3 Years at 71.88%, 1 Year at 128.87%, 6 Month at 5.86%, 3 Month at 57.00% and 1 Month at 32.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.90 %
Institutions - 2.85 %
Public - 66.24 %

