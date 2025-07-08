Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Summary

Gajra Bewel Gears, incorporated in 1962 and promoted by I S Gajra, is a leading manufacturer of automotive gear. It exports its products to the US, Western Europe, Central Africa, the Gulf and ASEAN countries. Its plant was located at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Initially the company has technical collaboration with Veb Hochvakuum-Dresden, Germany and later it has also entered into technical collaboration agreement with two more companies, Antonov Automotive Technologies Europe B.V. and Antomotive Europe B.V. for manufacture of Automatic Transmission for cars, LCVs and HCVs. The company has increased its production capacity to meet the growing demands from domestic and export markets with the funding from IDBI. The company has a good marketing infrastructure comprising 19 offices all over India and a network of over 1500 dealers. GBGL has diversified into the manufacture of transmission gears and has incorporated a new company, Garha Gear, for this purpose.The company has developed some new Crown Wheel and Pinions for domestic and export market. GBGL was the first Gear Manufacturing Company in India to get the ISO 9001 Certification from TUV of Germany, this was achieved during 1999-2000.On Dec 28, 2000, the company has issued 16,25,400 shares to the promoters of the company on preferential basis thus increasing the share capital to Rs.6 crores.