Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
9.4
9.4
9.4
9.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-46.1
-45.92
-45.77
-45.63
Net Worth
-36.7
-36.52
-36.37
-36.23
Minority Interest
Debt
37.81
37.7
37.61
37.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.11
1.18
1.23
1.31
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.47
0.47
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.53
0.57
0.63
0.69
Inventories
2.53
2.53
2.53
2.53
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3
3
3
6.45
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.19
1.19
1.19
1.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.97
-0.97
-0.96
-4.4
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.21
-5.17
-5.12
-5.07
Cash
0.08
0.07
0.07
0.07
Total Assets
1.1
1.18
1.24
1.32
