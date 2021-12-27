Gajra Bevel Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.14
-0.53
-0.29
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
-1.34
Working capital
-0.09
-0.04
-0.16
0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-0.21
-0.76
-1.25
Capital expenditure
24.59
-24.59
0
0
Free cash flow
24.35
-24.8
-0.76
-1.25
Equity raised
-91.72
-91.25
-90.18
-86.91
Investing
-0.05
0
0
0
Financing
57.6
57.33
56.59
56.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.82
-58.73
-34.35
-31.21
