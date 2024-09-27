The details of voting results of the 9th AGM held on September 9, 2024 are enclosed herewith in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In terms of regulation 30 Part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we enclose hereby gist of proceedings of 9th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 through video conferencing and Audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)