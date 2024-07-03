iifl-logo-icon 1
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd Share Price

3.35
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.4
  • Day's High3.44
  • 52 Wk High6.29
  • Prev. Close3.4
  • Day's Low3.3
  • 52 Wk Low 2.62
  • Turnover (lac)4.99
  • P/E42.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.31
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.4

Prev. Close

3.4

Turnover(Lac.)

4.99

Day's High

3.44

Day's Low

3.3

52 Week's High

6.29

52 Week's Low

2.62

Book Value

1.31

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.92

P/E

42.5

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

19 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.74%

Non-Promoter- 65.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.9

14.9

11.46

5.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.84

2.81

4.85

8.89

Net Worth

18.74

17.71

16.31

14.62

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22.63

34.42

19.85

14.75

15.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.63

34.42

19.85

14.75

15.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.06

1.55

1.75

1.41

1.08

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galactico Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vipul Lathi

Independent Director

Krishna Rathi

Chairperson

Nilam Ghundiyal

Executive Director

Sandeep Palwe

Additional Executive Director

Rohit Shambhulal Joisar

Additional Executive Director

Vighnesh Arun Palkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galactico Corporate Services Ltd

Summary

Galactico Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amigos Trading and Commerce Private Limited on June 15, 2015. The name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on April 04, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Limited on November 06, 2018. The Company is a diversified financial services company in India, carrying out the business of management of fund raising activities, investment advisory, underwriting of issues, manager, consultant or adviser to any issue including corporate advisory services and as consultant or adviser. The Company is registered as SEBI Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company is engaged in Investment Banking and Issue Management Activities whereby the Company provide services to the Mid-cap, SME and Startup segment in the form of Corporate Restructuring, Main Board and SME Listings on Stock Exchanges, QIB Placement, Corporate Advisory for Corporate Actions such as Open Offer, Buyback, Delisting, Amalgamation, Demerger and providing Corporate Valuations or Fairness Opinion.Galactico Capital is a boutique investment banking Company which offers comprehensive set of financial services across Debt & Equity. The services include corporate finance advisory, debt syndication, private equity advisory & structured solutions for small and emergi
Company FAQs

What is the Galactico Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Galactico Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is ₹49.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is 42.5 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galactico Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is ₹2.62 and ₹6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd?

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.73%, 3 Years at -2.69%, 1 Year at -29.02%, 6 Month at -15.00%, 3 Month at -6.34% and 1 Month at 1.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.25 %

