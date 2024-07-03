Summary

Galactico Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amigos Trading and Commerce Private Limited on June 15, 2015. The name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on April 04, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Limited on November 06, 2018. The Company is a diversified financial services company in India, carrying out the business of management of fund raising activities, investment advisory, underwriting of issues, manager, consultant or adviser to any issue including corporate advisory services and as consultant or adviser. The Company is registered as SEBI Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company is engaged in Investment Banking and Issue Management Activities whereby the Company provide services to the Mid-cap, SME and Startup segment in the form of Corporate Restructuring, Main Board and SME Listings on Stock Exchanges, QIB Placement, Corporate Advisory for Corporate Actions such as Open Offer, Buyback, Delisting, Amalgamation, Demerger and providing Corporate Valuations or Fairness Opinion.Galactico Capital is a boutique investment banking Company which offers comprehensive set of financial services across Debt & Equity. The services include corporate finance advisory, debt syndication, private equity advisory & structured solutions for small and emergi

