Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.4
Prev. Close₹3.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.99
Day's High₹3.44
Day's Low₹3.3
52 Week's High₹6.29
52 Week's Low₹2.62
Book Value₹1.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.92
P/E42.5
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
11.46
5.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.84
2.81
4.85
8.89
Net Worth
18.74
17.71
16.31
14.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22.63
34.42
19.85
14.75
15.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.63
34.42
19.85
14.75
15.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.06
1.55
1.75
1.41
1.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vipul Lathi
Independent Director
Krishna Rathi
Chairperson
Nilam Ghundiyal
Executive Director
Sandeep Palwe
Additional Executive Director
Rohit Shambhulal Joisar
Additional Executive Director
Vighnesh Arun Palkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Galactico Corporate Services Ltd
Summary
Galactico Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amigos Trading and Commerce Private Limited on June 15, 2015. The name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on April 04, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Limited on November 06, 2018. The Company is a diversified financial services company in India, carrying out the business of management of fund raising activities, investment advisory, underwriting of issues, manager, consultant or adviser to any issue including corporate advisory services and as consultant or adviser. The Company is registered as SEBI Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company is engaged in Investment Banking and Issue Management Activities whereby the Company provide services to the Mid-cap, SME and Startup segment in the form of Corporate Restructuring, Main Board and SME Listings on Stock Exchanges, QIB Placement, Corporate Advisory for Corporate Actions such as Open Offer, Buyback, Delisting, Amalgamation, Demerger and providing Corporate Valuations or Fairness Opinion.Galactico Capital is a boutique investment banking Company which offers comprehensive set of financial services across Debt & Equity. The services include corporate finance advisory, debt syndication, private equity advisory & structured solutions for small and emergi
Read More
The Galactico Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is ₹49.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is 42.5 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galactico Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galactico Corporate Services Ltd is ₹2.62 and ₹6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.73%, 3 Years at -2.69%, 1 Year at -29.02%, 6 Month at -15.00%, 3 Month at -6.34% and 1 Month at 1.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.