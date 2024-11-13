Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, December 02, 2024 at Registered Office of company at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.55 p.m. inter alia, 1. Noted resignation of Ms. Aishwarya Sheth as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of Company with effect from Monday December 02, 2024. 2. Approved appointment of Ms. Pooja Rathi as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. Monday December 02, 2024

Galactico Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 68 Business Bay Shri Hari Narayan Kute Marg Tidke Colony Nashik- 422002 Maharashtra to inter-alia transact: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 which commenced on 04:00 p.m. and concluded on 06:25 p.m., inter-alia, transacted the following: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, September 04, 2024 which commenced on 03.00 p.m. and concluded on 3.50 p.m., inter-alia, transacted the following: 1. Considered and approved Boards Report together with its annexure and attachment/s,to be placed before the Ninth (9) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the member of the Company for their adoption (approval) thereof and Notice of AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means 2. Considered and Recommended Director in place of Mr. Sandeep Balasaheb Palwe (DIN: 06393282), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment; 3. Remaining Items as specified in the attached Outcome of Board Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on September 3, 2024 at 5.30 p.m and concluded at 11.00 p.m. appointed M/s S.H. Dama and Associates, Chartered Accountant, (FRN 125932W) as statutory auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arises due to resignation of previous statutory auditor.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 1 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 68 Business Bay Shri Hari Narayan Kute Marg Tidke Colony Nashik 422002 Maharashtra to inter-alia transact: 1. To consider and approve appointment of Mrs. Nilam Avinash Ghundiyal (DIN: 08196604) as Chairperson of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Resignation of Mr. Vipul Lathi (DIN: 05173313) as the Managing Director of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the Re-Designation/Change in Designation of Mr. Vipul Lathi (DIN: 05173313) as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Further agenda items as per attachment. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 which commenced on 03:00 p.m. and concluded on 07:40 p.m has transacted items: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Nilam Avinash Ghundiyal (DIN: 08196604) as Chairperson of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your record. Other items as discussed in board meeting are attached hereby (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Pursuant to requirements of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday May 08, 2024, which commenced at 01.00 pm. and concluded at 1.30 p.m., inter alia transacted the following: 1. Approved appointment of Ms. Aishwarya Jayanta Sheth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company W.e.f. May 08, 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday May 08, 2024, which commenced at 01.00 p.m. and concluded at 01.30 p.m., inter-alia transacted the following: 1. Approved appointment of Ms. Aishwarya Jayanta Sheth as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 08, 2024. The detailed information of the above person as per requirement of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 are given in the Annexure provided below (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Audited Results & Quarterly Results Galactico Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 2. To Appoint M/s Akshay R. Birla and Associates, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To consider and take note of the Resolutions Passed by Circulation by the Company vide Dated 13-04-2024 and 18-04-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 07.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company inter alia, transacted following: 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Audit Report thereon for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: a. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/ Year ended March 31, 2024. b. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated). Pursunt to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation) Meeting of the Board of Director of the Company held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded on Saturday, April, 27 2024 at 07.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the company inter alia, transacted following: 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Audit Report thereon for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Further Information is as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of newspaper advertisement publised in Free Press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi), in respect of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, considered and approved in the Board Meeting of the Company which of the Company which concluded Saturday, April 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.04.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, April 02, 2024 at Registered Office of company at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. inter alia, transacted following: 1. Noted resignation of Ms. Riddhi Bheda as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of Company with effect from Monday, April 01, 2024. 2. Noted issuance and allotment of OCDs to Galactico Corporate Services Limited by Instant Finserve Private Limited (i.e., Subsidiary Company) pursuant to Conversion of Unsecured loan. The detailed information of the above resignation as per requirement of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 are given in the Annexures provided below

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024 which commenced on 05:30 p.m. and concluded on 6:00 p.m., inter-alia, transacted the following: 1. Considered and approved the Re-Designation/Change in Designation of Mr. Vipul Lathi (DIN: 05173313) and appointment as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from March 19, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Vishal Sancheti from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. Tuesday, March 19, 2024. However, he shall continue as Vice President -Investment Banking, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Further as per Attachment.

