Galactico Corporate Services Ltd Summary

Galactico Corporate Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amigos Trading and Commerce Private Limited on June 15, 2015. The name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on April 04, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Galactico Corporate Services Limited on November 06, 2018. The Company is a diversified financial services company in India, carrying out the business of management of fund raising activities, investment advisory, underwriting of issues, manager, consultant or adviser to any issue including corporate advisory services and as consultant or adviser. The Company is registered as SEBI Category-I Merchant Banker. The Company is engaged in Investment Banking and Issue Management Activities whereby the Company provide services to the Mid-cap, SME and Startup segment in the form of Corporate Restructuring, Main Board and SME Listings on Stock Exchanges, QIB Placement, Corporate Advisory for Corporate Actions such as Open Offer, Buyback, Delisting, Amalgamation, Demerger and providing Corporate Valuations or Fairness Opinion.Galactico Capital is a boutique investment banking Company which offers comprehensive set of financial services across Debt & Equity. The services include corporate finance advisory, debt syndication, private equity advisory & structured solutions for small and emerging enterprises. Their entrepreneurial mindset, innovative deal structuring and strong execution capabilities make the Company the preferred partner for its clients. Galactico is a professionally managed firm having team of distinguished Chartered Accountants, Company Secretary, Lawyers, Merchant Bankers, Corporate Financial Advisors and Tax consultants.The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - namely- Seven Hills Beverages Limited and Instant Finserve Private Limited and it also has one indirect subsidiary Palwe Pest Control Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Seven Hills Beverages Limited. The Companys objective is to meet the need of professional advice and consultancy primarily to SMEs and Startups looking to access growth capital and expand their business horizons. The Investment Banking arm helps small and mid- size enterprises raise equity and structured debt (domestic as well as foreign) funding.