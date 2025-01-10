To The Members of

Galactico Corporate Services Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Galactico Corporate Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, are of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon.

Based on our audit of Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the period under review, we did not come across any material Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information (If any), but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters, if any identified. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought & obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate Report in ‘Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, following remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

Sr. No Name of Director Amount paid during the year (in thousands ) 1 Mr. Vipul Lathi 50.00 2 Mr. Laxmikant Bhakre 15.00

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Company;

ii. The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Company shall; directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate beneficiaries), or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement;

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the requirement of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the accounting software used by the company has a feature of audit trail.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For M/s. G R A N D M A R K & Associates. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 011317N) CA Vinit P. Picha Partner Membership No: 159938 Place: Nashik Date: 27th April, 2024 UDIN: 24159938BKAPLH9564

ANNEXURE ‘A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Galactico Corporate Services Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 of SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (THE "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Galactico Corporate Services Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of change in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M/s. G R A N D M A R K & Associates. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 011317N) CA Vinit P. Picha Partner Membership No: 159938 Place: Nashik Date: 27th April, 2024 UDIN: 24159938BKAPLH9564

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Galactico Corporate Services Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets:

(a) A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including, quantitative details and situation of all Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company does not own any intangible assets. Therefore, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company;

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

ii. (a) As per our observation in respect to the financial records of the company the Company is into service sector and does not hold any inventories and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits of over five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, at any point of time during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) The Company has made investment in Optional Convertible Debentures of one company, granted unsecured loans to companies and has not provided guarantee to any Company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to the subsidiaries and other Companies are as per the table given below:

(Rs. in thousands) Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: - Subsidiary 1,02,823.19 - Others - Balance outstanding as on Balance sheet date in respect of above case: - Subsidiary 58,697.09 - Others 3,223.40

Also, refer note no. 7 and 4 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments/loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Also, the

Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, no schedule for repayment of principal and interest was stipulated. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed or extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) Following loans were granted during the year, including to related parties under Section 2(76) of the Act, which are repayable on demand or where no schedule for repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated by the Company. Further, no loans were granted to promoter during the year.

(Rs. In Thousands)

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate of loans - - - Repayable on demand 61,959.09 - 58,697.69 Percentage of Loans 100% - 94.73%

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted and investments made during the period. The Company has not given any guarantee or provided any securities during the period;

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified and accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable;

vi. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of the cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:

(Rs. in thousands)

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 37.88 FY 2019-20

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the record of the Company examined by us, there were no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute pending;

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) Funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, therefore clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable;

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.;

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or the further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirements of this clause is not applicable;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality out lined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the Audit;

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company;

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of its audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the reports issued by the auditors of the respective subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the Company, we have not identified any qualifications or adverse remarks made by the auditors in their report on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.