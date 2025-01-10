TO THE MEMBERS OF GALADA FINANCELIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Galada Finance Limited (“the Company”), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31? March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss {including Other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31% March, 2024, the profit/loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We do not have any key audit matters that needs to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors ReportThereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IndAS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

e Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

e Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3){i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

e Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and {ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143({3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31* March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

{i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its standalone financial position.

{ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

{iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

{iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

{c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11{e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Board of Directors of the Company has not proposed any final dividend for the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31% March, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trial feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01% April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31? March, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143({11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B”a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For CHANDRANA& SANKLECHA, Chartered Accountants Firm RegnNo : 00055758 BHARAT RAJ SANKLECHA Proprietor Membership No: 027539 Place: Chennai Date:25th May 2024 UDIN: 24027539BKCOJA1824

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of M/s GaladaFinanceLimited of even date.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Galada Finance Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company: and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For CHANDRANA& SANKLECHA, Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 000557S BHARAT RAJ SANKLECHA Proprietor Membership No:027539 Place: Chennai Date: 25th May 2024 UDIN: 24027539BKCOJA1824

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referredto in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of M/s Galada Finance Limited of even date.)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant and Equipments of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immoveable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipmentsor intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. a. The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3{ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3{ii}(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. (a) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Hence, the provisionsin paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

({c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the company. The repayments or receipts are regular.Considering that the Company isa Non-Banking Financial Company engagedin the business of granting loans the, instances wherethere are delays or defaults in repaymentof principal and/ or interest and in respectof which the Company has recognized necessary provisions in accordance with theprinciples of Indian Accounting Standards({Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by theReserve Bank of India (“RBI”) for IncomeRecognition and Asset Classification.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the details of amount overdue for more than ninety days are as follows:

No. of Cases Principal amount overdue (in Lakhs) Interest Amount Overdue (in Lakhs) Total Overdue (In lakhs) Remarks 81 77.21 Lakhs 13.45 lakhs 90.66 lakhs According to the information and Explanation given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of principal amount and interest.

{e) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. No loans were granted to the promoters during the year.

The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

The company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the yearwhich are in compliance withthe directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were outstanding, as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues outstanding on account of any disputes.

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the IncomeTax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b. The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3{ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. No funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. a. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments) during the year.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

16. a. The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as Non-Banking Institution as a Non-Deposit taking Non-Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-NSI)Company from 30% May, 2023.

b. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given tous, the Company has obtained Certificateof Registration from RBI for conductingactivities relating to Non-banking financingactivities.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3({xvi}(c) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company.

d. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

17. The company has not incurred any cash loss during the financial year and has not incurred cash loss during the immediately preceding financial year.

18 . During the year, statutory auditor has not given the resignation.

19 . On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), other than with respect to the ongoing projects, requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

b. There were no amounts remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects.

21. The company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.