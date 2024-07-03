iifl-logo-icon 1
Galada Finance Ltd Share Price

25.62
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.62
  • Day's High25.62
  • 52 Wk High25.62
  • Prev. Close25.62
  • Day's Low25.62
  • 52 Wk Low 11.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E25.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.65
  • EPS1.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Galada Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

25.62

Prev. Close

25.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

25.62

Day's Low

25.62

52 Week's High

25.62

52 Week's Low

11.85

Book Value

17.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.69

P/E

25.12

EPS

1.02

Divi. Yield

0

Galada Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Galada Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Galada Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.93%

Non-Promoter- 36.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galada Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.53

2.15

2.11

2.08

Net Worth

5.53

5.15

5.11

5.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.1

-0.05

0.89

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Galada Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galada Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

J Ashok Galada

Managing Director

Naveen Galada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahaveerchand Jain Divya

Independent Director

Ramu Vishnu

Independent Director

Shyamala Thiagarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galada Finance Ltd

Summary

Galada Finance Ltd was incorporated on 25th March, 1986. The Company is one of the fast growing NBFC based in Chennai, and engaged into the business of Asset Financing. It provide solutions for automobile financing, equipment and machinery financing, insurance solutions, etc. GFL is RBI registered and certified Company been into existence for 4 decades.
Company FAQs

What is the Galada Finance Ltd share price today?

The Galada Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galada Finance Ltd is ₹7.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galada Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galada Finance Ltd is 25.12 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galada Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galada Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galada Finance Ltd is ₹11.85 and ₹25.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galada Finance Ltd?

Galada Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.87%, 3 Years at 19.01%, 1 Year at 115.66%, 6 Month at 51.24%, 3 Month at 52.50% and 1 Month at 42.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galada Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galada Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.07 %

