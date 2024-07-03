SectorFinance
Open₹25.62
Prev. Close₹25.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹25.62
Day's Low₹25.62
52 Week's High₹25.62
52 Week's Low₹11.85
Book Value₹17.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.69
P/E25.12
EPS1.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.53
2.15
2.11
2.08
Net Worth
5.53
5.15
5.11
5.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.1
-0.05
0.89
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
J Ashok Galada
Managing Director
Naveen Galada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahaveerchand Jain Divya
Independent Director
Ramu Vishnu
Independent Director
Shyamala Thiagarajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Galada Finance Ltd was incorporated on 25th March, 1986. The Company is one of the fast growing NBFC based in Chennai, and engaged into the business of Asset Financing. It provide solutions for automobile financing, equipment and machinery financing, insurance solutions, etc. GFL is RBI registered and certified Company been into existence for 4 decades.
The Galada Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galada Finance Ltd is ₹7.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galada Finance Ltd is 25.12 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galada Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galada Finance Ltd is ₹11.85 and ₹25.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galada Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.87%, 3 Years at 19.01%, 1 Year at 115.66%, 6 Month at 51.24%, 3 Month at 52.50% and 1 Month at 42.89%.
