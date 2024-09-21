iifl-logo-icon 1
Galada Finance Ltd AGM

23.04
(-4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Galada Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
1.ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Approved Boards Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. Fixed the date of convening the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, the 21st September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Approved the Notice convening the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Fixed 14th September, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 14th September, 2024 to Saturday, 21st September 2024. (both days inclusive) Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting held on 21st September, 2024 through video conferencing/ other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024)

