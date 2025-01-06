iifl-logo-icon 1
Galada Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.62
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Galada Finance FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.1

-0.05

0.89

-0.21

Other operating items

Operating

-6.1

-0.05

0.89

-0.21

Capital expenditure

-0.89

0.26

0.11

-0.75

Free cash flow

-6.99

0.2

1.01

-0.96

Equity raised

4.98

5.92

5.45

4.84

Investing

-1.59

0.16

0.07

0.03

Financing

0.61

1.58

2.05

0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.99

7.86

8.58

4.79

