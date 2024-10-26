Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday the 26th of October 2024 at 4.00 PM at the registered office of the Company Inert alia amongst other items to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matter relating to General Purpose Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 28th September, 2024, has inter-alia has approved / noted the following:- 1. Appointment of Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran( DIN : 00126136) as an Additional Non Executive - Non Independent Director with effect from September 28th , 2024 till the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company subject to the Approval of Reserve Bank of India. 2. The Board has reconstituted the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Adopt and Approve the Notice 38th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2.To finalize the dates of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 3.To Finalize the cut-off date for e-voting Process to be conducted by the company for the Annual General meeting. 4.To finalize the date and time with venue and mode for convening Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. 5.Any other matter with the permission of the chair. 1.ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Approved Boards Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. Fixed the date of convening the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, the 21st September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Approved the Notice convening the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Fixed 14th September, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 14th September, 2024 to Saturday, 21st September 2024. (both days inclusive). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. 3. Authorization by Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada, Managing Director of the company to countersign the application for allotment of Director Identification number (DIN) (Form DIR-3) to be filed by Mrs. Shyamala Thiagarajan as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt and Approve the Notice 38th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. To finalize the dates of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 3. To Finalize the cut-off date for e-voting Process to be conducted by the company for the Annual General meeting. 4. To Finalize the Date and Time with Venue and Mode for Convening Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The above Intimation is given to you as per applicable clauses of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. This is for your kind information and Records. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has decided postpone the discussion on the upcoming 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, hence all the agenda relating to the Annual General meetings will be discussed in upcoming board meeting conducted for this purpose (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday the 11th of July 2024 at 4.00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider the general Purpose. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of directors at their Meeting held on July 11 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the consent given by Mr. Ajay Kumar Bantia, PCS to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the company for the FY 2023-2024. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matter: - 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Galada Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 vWith reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2O24 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 a copy of which is enclosed for kind reference; 2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Financial Results 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024