To, The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 38% Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY (STANDALONE)

DESCRIPTION 2023-2024 2022-2023 Total Income 1,57,87,036 94,02,613 Total Expenditure 1,17,79,882 88,10,808 Profit before tax 40,07,154 5,91,805 Tax 6,16,500 3,51,400 Profit after tax 33,90,654 2,40,405 Other Comprehensive Income (After Tax) 4,62,647 1,61,117 Total Comprehensive Income 38,53,301 4,01,522 Earnings Per Share 1.13 0.08

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 read with Section 133 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIVIDEND

With a view to enhance the growth and business of the Company and in order to deal with the uncertain economic environment, your directors aim to retain the resources of the Company. Accordingly, they do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

RESERVES

Since the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC) registered with the RBI, therefore as per the requirement of Section 45 IC of the RBI Act, 1934 the Company has transferred an amount of Rs. 6,79,000/- to Statutory Reserve Fund. i.e. aggregating to 20% of its net profit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Further, your Board of Directors does not propose to transfer any amount to general reserves of the Company.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) pursuant to Certificate of Registration dated March 26,1998 and 30% May 2023 issued by the Reserve Bank of India under section 45]A of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

During the year under report, the Company extended credit facility to the tune of Rs. 688.69 lakhs.

The total income of the Company is at Rs. 157.87 lakhs during the year under review as against Rs. 94.03 lakhs in the previous financial year; and the company has gained a profit before tax of Rs.40.07 lakhs during the year under review as compared to Profit of Rs.5.92 lakhs in the previous financial year; The profit (loss) after tax and other comprehensive income during the year under review is at Rs. 38.53 lakhs as compared to profit of Rs.4.02 lakhs in the previous financial year.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES ACCEPTANCE OF PUBLIC DEPOSITS (RESERVE BANK) DIRECTIONS, 1998

There are no instances where the public deposits of the company have not been claimed by the depositors or not paid by the company after the date on which the deposit became due for repayment.

As such the total amount due under such accounts remaining unclaimed or unpaid beyond the dates referred to above was NIL.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

With effect from 30% May 2023, Your Company converted as Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) from Depositing taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

There is no other significant change in the activities of the company. Your Company continues to advance finance under the various categories as in previous years

MATERIALCHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of this report

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There are no instances wherein significant and material orders passed by regulators or courts or tribunals had impacted the going concern status and companys operations

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The Companys Internal Control System is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations. Adequate Internal Control Systems and checks are in place, commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. The management exercises financial control on the operations through a well defined monitoring process and standard operating procedures. A report of Auditors pursuant to Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013 certifying the adequacy of Internal Financial Controls is annexed with the Auditors report

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company operates as a standalone entity and does not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture within the meaning of Section 2(87) and 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT.

As there are No subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies, instances of reporting on their performance and financial position does not arise.

DEPOSITS

Being a non-deposit taking Company, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company. Further, the Company shall not accept deposits from public without obtaining prior approval from the RBI.

The details relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act,-

(a) Accepted during the year including renewal of interest accrued on renewal of existing deposits; Nil (b) Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year; Nil (c) Whether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year and if so, number of such cases and the total amount involved - Nil a) atthe beginning of the year; b) maximum during the year; c) atthe end of the year; (d) The details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Nil requirements of Chapter V ofthe Act;

Note: As on 31.03.2024 there is Rs. 63.15 lakhs exempted deposit from directors & Rs. 16.50 lakhs inter corporate deposit.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Chandarana & Sanklecha, Chartered Accountants, Chennai [Firm Registration No: 0005578] are the Statutory Auditors of the Company who were appointed at the 36 Annual General Meeting held on 24thSeptember, 2022 to hold office until the conclusion of 39 Annual General Meeting. The statutory auditors report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Board of Directors wish to state that the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, so need not require any explanation or comment.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITOR

During the Year under review, no frauds were reported by the Auditor (Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditor) to the Audit Committee/ Board.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors of the company had appointed AKB & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries represented by A. Ajay Kumar Bantia (Membership No. F10357/CP 13620), having address at I Floor, No. 30, Raja Bather Street, T. Nagar Chennai- 600017. The Secretarial Audit report issued by him is attached to this report as Annexure-“C”. As there are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Company secretary in whole time practice in the secretarial audit report, the need for providing explanation or comments on the same by the Board of Directors does not arise

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards, namely SS-1 & SS-2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

SHARE CAPITAL

Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Board of Directors wish to inform that there are no instance during the financial year for issue of equity shares with differential rights as such the requirement for providing details as provided in rule 4 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 does not arise.

Issue of sweat equity shares

The Board of Directors wish to inform that there are no instance during the financial year for issue of sweat equity shares as such the requirement for providing details as provided in Rule 8(13) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 does not arise.

Issue of employee stock options

The Board of Directors wish to inform that there are no instance during the financial year for issue of employee stock options as such the requirement for providing details as provided in rule 12 (9) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 does not arise.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In compliance with the provisions of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(2)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Cash flow statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual Report

PROVISION OF MONEY BY COMPANY FOR PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

The Board of Directors wish to inform that there are no instance during the financial year where the company had made provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees as such the requirement for providing details as provided in rule 16 (4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 does notarise

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual return as per provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 can be viewed on the website of the company www.galadafinance.in.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION& FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS OUTGO: A. Details of Conservation of Energy: NIL I]. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy II. Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy II]. Capital investment on energy conservation equipment B. Technology Absorption: Nil I. Efforts made towards technology absorption: Il. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts: Il]. In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): (a) Details of technology imported: (b) Year of import: (c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: (d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: IV. Expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

The Company has not incurred any cost towards undertaking R&D Activity during the period under review

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year: NIL Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: NIL

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which is applicable to every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the preceding financial year is Not applicable and as such instances of disclosures as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 does not arise.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors on the board of the Company as on the end of financial year 2023-24 confirming that they continue to meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 & 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments made under thereto.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors are the person of integrity and are expert in various fields of Finance, Law, Technology, Commerce and have more than 20 years of vast experience. As all the Independent directors on the Board carries more than 10 years of experience, they are exempted from appearing in online proficiency self assessment test conducted by the institute notified under sub-section (1) of section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence in the opinion of the Board all the Independent Directors of the Company fulfill the conditions specified in the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors met on February 13, 2024without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management and all the Independent Directors were present at such meeting. The following matters were reviewed by the Independent Directors:

(a) The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

(b) The performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;

(c) Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

The Board periodically evaluates its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors

LISTING OF SHARES

The equity shares of the Company are listed on the Stock Exchange viz., BSE Limited (BSE). The Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the Stock Exchange within the stipulated time.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free work place for every individual working in the companys premises through various interventions and practices. The company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The company have a formal Anti Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Workmen at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.Internal complaints committee has been set up to redress complaints contractual, temporary and trainees are covered under the policy.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the 2023-2024:-

No. Of complaints received: NIL

No. Of complaints disposed off: NIL

DIRECTORS:

The Current Directors on the Board are Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada, Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada, Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran, Mr. Ramu Vishnu*,Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam.

Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada, Managing Director is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. Your Directors recommend the re-appointment of the Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada retiring by rotation to the members.

* Mr. Ramu Vishnu , appointed as Independent Director on the Board with effect from 10.06.2023.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies / policies and review the financial performances of the Company. The details of number of board meetings and Other committee meetings held during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:

COMPOSITION OF BOARD& NUMBER OF MEETING

Name of the Director Designation Category Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran Chairman Independent and Non-Executive Director Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada Director Promoter and Non-_ Executive Director Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada Managing Director Promoter and Executive Director Mr .Ramu Vishnu* Director Independent and Non-Executive Director (Appointed as the Director on the Board with effect from 10.06.2023) Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam Director Independent and Non-Executive Director

No. of Board Meetings: 7 (Seven): 23 4 May, 2023; 27th May 2023 ; 10% June 2023; 17% June 2023; 12% August 2023; 10% November 2023 and 13 February2024.

ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS IN BOARD MEETING

Date of 23.05.2023 27.05.2023 10.06.2023 17.06.2023 12.08.2023 10.11.2023 13.02.2024 Meeting Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran Present Present Present Present Present Present Present Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada Present Present Present Present Present Present Present Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada Present Present Present Present Present Present Present Mr. Ramu Vishnu Present Present Present Present Present Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam Present Present Present Present Present Present Present

The interval between two Board Meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI Listing (Disclosures and Obligations Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

Currently the board has following Committees: Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee &Risk Management Committee

Name of the Committee Composition of the Committee / No. of times the committee met Highlights of duties, responsibilities & Activities Audit Committee Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran DIN: 00126136 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} Chairman of the Committee > The Audit Committee was mandated with the same Terms of Reference specified in SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS,2015 Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam DIN:06823929 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} The current Terms of Reference fully confirm to the requirements of the Companies Act-2013. Member The Audit committee is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process, reviewing the quarterly/half yearly/annual financial statements, reviewing with the management the financial statements and adequacy of internal audit function, recommending the appointment/reappointment of statutory auditors and fixation of audit fees, reviewing the significant internal audit findings/related party transactions, reviewing the Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and result of operations and also statutory compliance issues Mr. Ashok _Jawarilal Galada DIN:00042295 (Non-Executive Director } Member(Up to 12.08.2023) Mr. Ramu Vishnu DIN: (Independent and Non- Executive Director ) Member (With effect form 12.08.2023) The Committee met 4 times on:- 27% May 2023 12% August 2023 10 November 2023 The Committee acts as a link between the management, external and internal auditors and the Board of Directors of the Company 13% February 2024. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran DIN: 00126136 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} To fix salary allowances and other perks to senior level personnel as and when appointed by the Company. Chairman of the Committee REMUNERATION POLICY: The managing director is the only executive director on _ the board who is entitled to receive remuneration. The non-executive directors are not entitled to any remuneration. The compensation to the managing director is within the scale approved by the shareholders. Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam DIN:06823929 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} Member Mr. Ashok Jawarilal Galada DIN:00042295 (Non-Executive Director } Member, (Up to 12.08.2023) The elements of compensation comprise a fixed component and a performance incentive. Mr. Ramu Vishnu DIN: 10190641 (Independent and Non- Executive Director ) Member (With effect form 12.08.2023) The compensation is determined based on the level of responsibility and scales prevailing in the industry. The managing director is not paid sitting fees for any board / committee meetings attended by him. The Committee met 1 times on:- 27% May, 2023 Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam DIN:06823929 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} The role of the committee includes formulation of shareholders servicing plans and policies, consideration of valid share transfer requests, share transmissions, issue of duplicate share certificates, issue of share certificates for split, dematerialization, consolidation of shares, etc. Chairman of the Committee Mr. Ashok _ Jawarilal Galada DIN:00042295 {Promoter and Non- Executive Director } The committee also monitors and reviews the mechanism of share, transfers, dematerialization of shares and payment of dividends. Member Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada DIN:00043054 {Promoter and Executive Director } It further looks into the redressing of shareholders grievances like non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends and determining, monitoring and reviewing the standards for resolution of shareholders grievances. Member There was no meeting of the committee held during 2023-24 The company has not received any grievances/complains from the investors during the financial year 2023- 2024. Risk Management Committee Mr. Ponniah Bhaskaran DIN: 00126136 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} Chairman of the Committee Mrs. Indira Srinivasan Royakottam DIN:06823929 {Independent and Non- Executive Director} Member > The role of the committee includes review of the risk management policy developed by the management, review of the risk management framework document and implementation of the actions planned in and _ periodical review of the process for systematic identification and assessment of the business risks Mr. Ashok _ Jawarilal Galada DIN:00042295 (Non-Executive Director } Member - (Up to 12.08.2023) Mr. Ramu Vishnu DIN: 10190641 (Independent and Non- Executive Director ) Member (With effect form 12.08.2023) The Committee met 1 times on:- 13% February, 2024

DETAILS OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE WHICH WERE NOT ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ALONG WITH REASONS

The Audit Committee generally makes certain recommendations to the Board of Directors of the Company during their meetings held to consider any financial results (Unaudited and Audited) and such other matters placed before the Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from time to time. During the year the Board of Directors has considered all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee and has accepted and carried on the recommendations suggested by the Committee to its satisfaction. Hence there are no recommendations unaccepted by the Board of Directors of the Company during the year under review

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following Directors/Officials of the Company have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company by the Board of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations:

1. Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada - Managing Director 2. Ms. Mahaveerchand Jain Divya - Company Secretary 3. Mrs. K.R.Manimeghala - Chief Financial Officer

CHANGE IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

There is no change in Key Managerial personnel in the financial year 2023-2024

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has formulated a whistle blower mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected frauds or violation of the Companys code of conduct and ethics. The Audit Committee of the Board oversees the functioning of Whistle Blower Policy. The Whistle Blower Policy covering all employees and directors is available in the Companys website at www.galadafinance.in

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by the Company are given in the notes to the financial statements which forms part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transaction that was entered into during the financial year was on an arms length basis in the ordinary course of business. There are no ‘material contracts or arrangements or transactions which were not at arms length basis and therefore disclosure in form AOC -2 is not required.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are foreseeable and repetitive nature. For the transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted, a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are set out in ANNEXURE-A attached herewith which forms part of this report.

The statement containing such particulars of employees as required in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of the Annual Report. Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the reports and accounts, as set out therein, are being sent to all members of the Company, excluding the aforesaid information and the same is open for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours up to the date of Annual General Meeting and if any member is interested in obtaining such information, may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company in this regard.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As prescribed under the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, your Company does not fall under the purview of complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance. During the year your Company has informed the non-applicability provision to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since, the provision of Corporate Governance is not applicable for the entire Financial Year 2023-24, a separate report of Corporate Governance is not disclosed in the Annual Report 2023-24.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 read with schedule-V thereof, the Management Discussion and Analysis report has been annexed to the Boards Report as ANNEXURE-B and forms part of the Annual Report

COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has framed a Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management personnel of the Company. The Code of Conduct is available on the Companys website. All the Board of Directors and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of conduct as on March 31, 2024

As required under Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V (D) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a declaration from Mr. Naveen Ashok Galada, Managing director to this effect is annexed which forms part of this Annual Report

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

A Risk Management Policy for the Company has been adopted by the Board. The Company manages risk through a detailed Risk Management Policy framework which lays down guidelines in identifying, assessing and managing risks that the businesses are exposed to. Risk is managed by the Board through appropriate structures that are in place.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the company. The policy also lays down the criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the company www.galadafinance.in.

AFFIRMATION THAT THE REMUNERATION IS AS PER THE REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with the applicable rules thereto and Part D of Schedule II of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. This policy governs the criteria for deciding the remuneration for Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. It is affirmed that the remuneration to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel is being fixed based on the criteria and parameters mentioned in the above mentioned policy of the Company.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and values the importance of a diverse board as part of its corporate governance and success. The Company believes that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in ideas, knowledge, thought, perspective, experience, skill sets, age, ethnicity, religion and gender which will go a long way in retaining its competitive advantage

CRITERIA FOR PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS (PURSUANT TO PART-D SCHEDULE II (1) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015

The Criteria for Payment of Remuneration To Non-Executive Directors (Pursuant To Part-D Schedule I] (1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015is available on the website of the company www.galadafinance.in.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

The Companys shares are listed on BSE LIMITED.

POLICES OF COMPNAY

All policies of the company viewed on the website of the company www.galadafinance.in.

RBI GUIDELINES

The Company is registered with RBI as a NBFC-ND-NSI. The Company has complied with and continues to comply with all applicable laws, rules, circulars and regulations, including the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company - Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023 and guidelines notified there under.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY ANDBANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has neither made any application nor any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and employees.