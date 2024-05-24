<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

To,

The Members of

GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED

Ahmedabad

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SA’s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further, described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional, judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters.

5. Key audit matter identified in our audit is on Revenue Recognition is as follows:

[Refer Para 2 (XII) for the accounting policy]

Key audit matter Audit Approach 1. Revenue recognition: Revenue from Contracts Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised upon the transfer of control of the goods to the customer, usually on delivery of goods. The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets and this has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. There is a risk that revenue could be recognised in the incorrect period for sales transactions occurring on and around the year end therefore revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. 1. Our audit procedures included reading the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers". 2. We performed test of controls of management’s process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods and placed specific attention on the timing of revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers. 3. We performed test of details of the sales transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to test that the related revenues and trade receivables are recorded appropriately taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms. 4. We also performed sales cut off procedures by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information and other information in the Company’s annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and as may be legally advised.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

7. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with accounting standards as specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements; (Refer Note 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in the other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as mentioned at para (iv)(i) and (iv) (ii) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year as prescribed under Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15 of our report of even date to the Members of GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment :

i. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

ii. The property, plant and equipments were physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme at regular interval which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

iii. The title deeds of all the immovable properties company (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

iv. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipments or intangible assets during the year.

v. No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

2. In respect of its Inventories :

(a) The physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crore rupees, in aggregate from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. Copies of quarterly statement and return, furnished to bank have also been made available for our verification. We have verified the same on random sampling basis and found the same in agreement with books of accounts. Discrepancies noticed during the verification, were reasonably explained by the management.

3. In respect of Loans and Advances granted during the year:

The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the clauses 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the company.

4. Loans, Investments and Guarantees:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. In respect of Deposits:

The company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. In Respect of Cost Records:

Pursuant to the rules made by the central government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Act.

We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues :

(a) The Company is by and large regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Duty of Customs, cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following.

Act Nature of Dues F.Y. Amounts Forum Remarks Gujarat Value Added Tax Act VAT 2016-17 19.65 Lacs Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, (2nd Appeal) - Gujarat Value Added Tax Act VAT 2013-14 8.23 Lacs Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, (2nd Appeal) - GST Act GST 2023-24 (July’23) 26.04 Lacs Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Tax, (1stAppeal) -

8. In Respect of Undisclosed Income Discovered in Income tax Assessment:

There were no transactions that were not recorded in books of accounts and have been surrendered or

disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, clause

3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

9. In respect of Repayment of Loans:

(a) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, clause 3 (ix) (a) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, prima facie, the company has not utilized any funds raised on short term basis for long term purpose.

(d) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. In Respect of Public Offerings:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during

the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Auditor and Auditor) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

12. As the company is not a Nidhi Company, the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. The company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 "Related Party Disclosure" specified under section 133 of the act.

14. In Respect of Internal Audit:

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the company.

(b) We have considered, the reports of Internal Audit for the period under audit, issued to the Division during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

15. The Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. In Respect to the Provisions of Reserve Bank Of India Act 1934:

(a) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, clause (xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year under review and immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty

exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. There were no unspent amount required to be transferred to special account as required by Section 135 of the Companies Act,2013. Accordingly, provisions of sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

For, J. T. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 109616W] Place: Ahmedabad Date: 24/05/2024 (N. C. Shah) Partner [M. No. 035159] UDIN: 24035159BKAAEB9104

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 16 (f) of our Report of even date to the Members of GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GALAXY BEARINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external

purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail ,accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.