SectorBearings
Open₹1,068
Prev. Close₹1,067
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹1,068
Day's Low₹1,040
52 Week's High₹1,800
52 Week's Low₹1,000.05
Book Value₹318.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)337.08
P/E17.66
EPS60.41
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.05
71.28
55.44
42.18
Net Worth
93.23
74.46
58.62
45.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.67
48.2
52.34
43.37
yoy growth (%)
30.01
-7.91
20.68
18.2
Raw materials
-29.33
-21.66
-26.14
-21.46
As % of sales
46.8
44.94
49.94
49.48
Employee costs
-4.08
-4.03
-2.43
-2.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.53
6.92
5.57
4.49
Depreciation
-1.42
-0.99
-1.18
-1.37
Tax paid
-2.68
-1.32
-1.96
-1.51
Working capital
2.5
1.15
1.65
-4.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.01
-7.91
20.68
18.2
Op profit growth
64.02
2.67
-3.89
49.2
EBIT growth
49.47
7.47
15.57
33.45
Net profit growth
40.28
55.28
20.96
86.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465.2
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,003.7
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,518.45
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,067
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shetal Devang Gor
Non Executive Director
Tuhina Rimal Bera
Whole-time Director
Bharatkumar K Ghodasara
Non Executive Director
Devang Gor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeel Kishorbhai Poshiya
Chairperson
Kartik Kumar Vinodchandra
Independent Director
Deepa Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mona Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Galaxy Bearings Ltd
Summary
Galaxy Bearings Ltd was incorporated on 19th September 1990 in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Ball and Taper Roller Bearings. In 1993, the Company established a Taper Roller Bearings & Cylindrical Roller Bearings manufacturing unit in Rajkot. In 2004, the Company shipped first Export Consignment of tapered roller bearings.In 2007, the Company installed 1st automatic manufacturing line for tapered roller bearings. In 2014, it set up the Bearing Engineering Center with Lifecycle test rig and frictional Torque testing machine. In 2015, it installed the second Automatic Manufacturing Line for tapered roller bearings with Auto transfer line. In 2017, the Company launched a test rig with Mud Bath Testing and Dry Dust testing facility. In 2022-23, the Company strengthened its Roller Super Finishing Department with additional capacity.
Read More
The Galaxy Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1060 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is ₹337.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is 17.66 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is ₹1000.05 and ₹1800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galaxy Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.35%, 3 Years at 40.53%, 1 Year at -30.07%, 6 Month at -24.95%, 3 Month at -17.12% and 1 Month at -4.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.