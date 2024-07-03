iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Bearings Ltd Share Price

1,060
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:28:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,068
  • Day's High1,068
  • 52 Wk High1,800
  • Prev. Close1,067
  • Day's Low1,040
  • 52 Wk Low 1,000.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E17.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value318.35
  • EPS60.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)337.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Galaxy Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

1,068

Prev. Close

1,067

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

1,068

Day's Low

1,040

52 Week's High

1,800

52 Week's Low

1,000.05

Book Value

318.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

337.08

P/E

17.66

EPS

60.41

Divi. Yield

0

Galaxy Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Galaxy Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Galaxy Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.04%

Foreign: 27.04%

Indian: 19.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 53.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Galaxy Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.05

71.28

55.44

42.18

Net Worth

93.23

74.46

58.62

45.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.67

48.2

52.34

43.37

yoy growth (%)

30.01

-7.91

20.68

18.2

Raw materials

-29.33

-21.66

-26.14

-21.46

As % of sales

46.8

44.94

49.94

49.48

Employee costs

-4.08

-4.03

-2.43

-2.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.53

6.92

5.57

4.49

Depreciation

-1.42

-0.99

-1.18

-1.37

Tax paid

-2.68

-1.32

-1.96

-1.51

Working capital

2.5

1.15

1.65

-4.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.01

-7.91

20.68

18.2

Op profit growth

64.02

2.67

-3.89

49.2

EBIT growth

49.47

7.47

15.57

33.45

Net profit growth

40.28

55.28

20.96

86.8

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Galaxy Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465.2

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,003.7

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,518.45

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,067

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shetal Devang Gor

Non Executive Director

Tuhina Rimal Bera

Whole-time Director

Bharatkumar K Ghodasara

Non Executive Director

Devang Gor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jeel Kishorbhai Poshiya

Chairperson

Kartik Kumar Vinodchandra

Independent Director

Deepa Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mona Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Summary

Galaxy Bearings Ltd was incorporated on 19th September 1990 in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Ball and Taper Roller Bearings. In 1993, the Company established a Taper Roller Bearings & Cylindrical Roller Bearings manufacturing unit in Rajkot. In 2004, the Company shipped first Export Consignment of tapered roller bearings.In 2007, the Company installed 1st automatic manufacturing line for tapered roller bearings. In 2014, it set up the Bearing Engineering Center with Lifecycle test rig and frictional Torque testing machine. In 2015, it installed the second Automatic Manufacturing Line for tapered roller bearings with Auto transfer line. In 2017, the Company launched a test rig with Mud Bath Testing and Dry Dust testing facility. In 2022-23, the Company strengthened its Roller Super Finishing Department with additional capacity.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1060 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is ₹337.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is 17.66 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is ₹1000.05 and ₹1800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Bearings Ltd?

Galaxy Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.35%, 3 Years at 40.53%, 1 Year at -30.07%, 6 Month at -24.95%, 3 Month at -17.12% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.25 %
Institutions - 0.57 %
Public - 53.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.