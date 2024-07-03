Summary

Galaxy Bearings Ltd was incorporated on 19th September 1990 in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Ball and Taper Roller Bearings. In 1993, the Company established a Taper Roller Bearings & Cylindrical Roller Bearings manufacturing unit in Rajkot. In 2004, the Company shipped first Export Consignment of tapered roller bearings.In 2007, the Company installed 1st automatic manufacturing line for tapered roller bearings. In 2014, it set up the Bearing Engineering Center with Lifecycle test rig and frictional Torque testing machine. In 2015, it installed the second Automatic Manufacturing Line for tapered roller bearings with Auto transfer line. In 2017, the Company launched a test rig with Mud Bath Testing and Dry Dust testing facility. In 2022-23, the Company strengthened its Roller Super Finishing Department with additional capacity.

