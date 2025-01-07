Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.67
48.2
52.34
43.37
yoy growth (%)
30.01
-7.91
20.68
18.2
Raw materials
-29.33
-21.66
-26.14
-21.46
As % of sales
46.8
44.94
49.94
49.48
Employee costs
-4.08
-4.03
-2.43
-2.05
As % of sales
6.51
8.36
4.65
4.74
Other costs
-17.73
-15.48
-16.92
-12.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.3
32.12
32.33
29.36
Operating profit
11.51
7.02
6.83
7.11
OPM
18.37
14.56
13.06
16.4
Depreciation
-1.42
-0.99
-1.18
-1.37
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.23
-1.09
-1.26
Other income
0.61
1.13
1.01
0.02
Profit before tax
10.53
6.92
5.57
4.49
Taxes
-2.68
-1.32
-1.96
-1.51
Tax rate
-25.44
-19.15
-35.29
-33.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.85
5.59
3.6
2.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.85
5.59
3.6
2.98
yoy growth (%)
40.28
55.28
20.96
86.8
NPM
12.53
11.61
6.88
6.87
