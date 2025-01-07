iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,057.95
(2.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.67

48.2

52.34

43.37

yoy growth (%)

30.01

-7.91

20.68

18.2

Raw materials

-29.33

-21.66

-26.14

-21.46

As % of sales

46.8

44.94

49.94

49.48

Employee costs

-4.08

-4.03

-2.43

-2.05

As % of sales

6.51

8.36

4.65

4.74

Other costs

-17.73

-15.48

-16.92

-12.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.3

32.12

32.33

29.36

Operating profit

11.51

7.02

6.83

7.11

OPM

18.37

14.56

13.06

16.4

Depreciation

-1.42

-0.99

-1.18

-1.37

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.23

-1.09

-1.26

Other income

0.61

1.13

1.01

0.02

Profit before tax

10.53

6.92

5.57

4.49

Taxes

-2.68

-1.32

-1.96

-1.51

Tax rate

-25.44

-19.15

-35.29

-33.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.85

5.59

3.6

2.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.85

5.59

3.6

2.98

yoy growth (%)

40.28

55.28

20.96

86.8

NPM

12.53

11.61

6.88

6.87

