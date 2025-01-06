Galaxy Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.53
6.92
5.57
4.49
Depreciation
-1.42
-0.99
-1.18
-1.37
Tax paid
-2.68
-1.32
-1.96
-1.51
Working capital
2.5
1.15
1.65
-4.32
Other operating items
Operating
8.92
5.75
4.06
-2.71
Capital expenditure
5.34
3.52
0.24
-8.55
Free cash flow
14.26
9.27
4.3
-11.26
Equity raised
68.62
50.8
36.97
31.11
Investing
2.32
5.1
0.01
0.15
Financing
1.6
-2.05
-1.68
-2.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
86.81
63.12
39.61
17.25
