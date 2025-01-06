iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,040.9
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Galaxy Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.53

6.92

5.57

4.49

Depreciation

-1.42

-0.99

-1.18

-1.37

Tax paid

-2.68

-1.32

-1.96

-1.51

Working capital

2.5

1.15

1.65

-4.32

Other operating items

Operating

8.92

5.75

4.06

-2.71

Capital expenditure

5.34

3.52

0.24

-8.55

Free cash flow

14.26

9.27

4.3

-11.26

Equity raised

68.62

50.8

36.97

31.11

Investing

2.32

5.1

0.01

0.15

Financing

1.6

-2.05

-1.68

-2.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

86.81

63.12

39.61

17.25

