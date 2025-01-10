Galaxy Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.05
71.28
55.44
42.18
Net Worth
93.23
74.46
58.62
45.36
Minority Interest
Debt
15.96
4.06
3.36
3.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.83
0.37
0.28
0.25
Total Liabilities
111.02
78.89
62.26
48.77
Fixed Assets
37.54
23.61
12.58
12.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.02
19.61
8.09
7.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.07
0.04
0.05
Networking Capital
47.17
35.5
41.47
28.63
Inventories
25.94
18.27
18.26
18.37
Inventory Days
106.98
Sundry Debtors
29.9
29.41
30.77
13.93
Debtor Days
81.12
Other Current Assets
6.66
5.97
4.98
7.4
Sundry Creditors
-14.15
-16.45
-11.44
-10.57
Creditor Days
61.56
Other Current Liabilities
-1.18
-1.7
-1.1
-0.5
Cash
0.22
0.09
0.08
0.07
Total Assets
111.03
78.88
62.26
48.78
