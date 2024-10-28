Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Galaxy bearings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Galaxy Bearings Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024