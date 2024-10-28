iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Bearings Ltd Board Meeting

1,000
(-0.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Galaxy Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Galaxy bearings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Galaxy Bearings Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
GALAXY BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended December 31 2023. 2. To transact various other businesses as per the agenda Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2024 un audited financial result along with limited review report for the quarter and nine month ended as on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Galaxy Bearings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Bearings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.