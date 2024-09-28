The Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Please Find herewith the Summary of the proceeding of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI(LODR), 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of Voting result on the Resolution mentioned in the Notice of the 34th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)