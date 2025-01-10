To The Members of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statement, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financialstatement under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 32 in the financial statements, which indicates that, entire net worth of the Company has been eroded due to losses incurred in the current year and its current liabilities exceed its current assets, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 32, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 29 in thefinancialstatements,whichdiscloses significantitem related to discontinued operations in

Hosur road Factory, Bangalore & in Andheri (E) commissary, Mumbai. The Assets Held for sale of 6,230.31/- (in thousands) and the loss from discontinued operations amounting to 88,794.76/- (in thousands) which have material implications on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financialstatements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Principal audit procedure performed Provision for Doubtful Debts i. The management has made provision as per The Expected Credit Loss (‘ECL) approach which involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments over their life considering reasonable and supportable information about past events current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the companys Loans And Advances. The company has provided provision for Doubtful Debts amounting to 18,690 (In thousands). ii. In the process, the company has estimated a probability of default which could impact the Receivablesofthecompanyandtherefore, significantdegree of judgment has been applied by the management for: y Staging of Receivables [i.e. classification in ‘Significant Increase In Credit Risk (‘SICR) and ‘default categories]. y Grouping of Debtors based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques. y Estimation of behavioral life. y Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables. y Estimation of losses for Receivables with no/minimal historical defaults. Principal audit procedures performed y We have evaluated the reasonableness of the management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. y Assessed the criteria for staging of Receivables based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of IndAS 109. y Tested the ECL model including assumptions and underlying computation.

Information Other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report there on. statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion Ouropinionon the financial thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statement our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash of thesefinancial flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to financialcontrols,thatwereoperatingeffectively the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statement. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: y Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit proceduresresponsivetothoserisks, sufficientand appropriate to provide a obtainauditevidencethatis basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. y Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls y Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. y Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. y Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatement, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements financialstatement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the the economic decisionsofareasonablyknowledgeableuserofthefinancialstatementmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statement. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in the internal control that we identify during our audit We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement comply with the IndianAccountingStandardsspecifiedunder Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts hence the question of making a provision for any resulting material foreseeable losses does not arise; and;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, Beneficiaries; securityorthe likeon behalfoftheUltimate

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. Company did not pay/declares any dividend during the year therefore the reporting related to compliance of section 123 of companies Act is note required.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For S A R A & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 120927W Sd/- YOGESH RAWAL Partner Membership No: 146464 Place: Mumbai Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN No: 24146464BKDGJU3059

Annexure A To The Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GALAXY CLOUD KITCHENS LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of all Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE); (B) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no intangible assets, accordingly, clause 3(i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold immovable properties. Accordingly, clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, the company has not revalued its PPE during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) As explained to us, inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. iii. The company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties. Therefore, the provisions of the Clause 3(iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not given/made any loans, investments, guarantees, and security accordingly provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the service rendered by the company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including income tax, sales tax, custom duty, value added tax, goods & service tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and no such dues are outstanding for more than six months from the date they become applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duty and Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Thousands () Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending West Bengal Sales Tax Sales Tax 81.21 F.Y. 2011-12 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been disclosed or surrender before the tax authorities as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has borrowed money during the year. However it duly made payment along with interest. Therefore, the provisions of the Clause 3(ix)(a), (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company has not raised any term loans during the year; accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for short term purposes accordingly, clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore clause 3(ix) (e) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any fund by way of public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly, the Clause 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not made any Preferential Allotment or Private placement of share or Convertible Debentures during the year. The Clause 3(x) (b) of the order are not applicable to the company. xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year no whistle-blower complaints has been received by the company. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not required. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable IndianAccounting Standards. xiv. The company has proper Internal Audit system in accordance with its size and business activities and the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not required. xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking FinancialorHousingFinanceactivitieswithout Certificateof valid Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have CIC as part of the Group Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year. The amount of cash losses 82839.63 (in thousands) for the period (P.Y. 92,130.86 (in thousands). xviii. There has not been any resignation of Statutory Auditor during the financial year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination, we have identified a material uncertainty regarding the Companys adverse financial ratios, these adverse ratios indicate a potential risk to the Companys financial position and performance, raising uncertainty about its ability to meet its financial obligations and sustain its operations in the foreseeable future. Refer note no. 32. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not required to transfer any unspentamounttoFundsspecifiedin Schedule VII under Corporate Social Responsibility, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xxi. The company is not required to prepare consolidatedfinancialstatement, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For S A R A & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 120927W Sd/- YOGESH RAWAL Partner Membership No: 146464 Place: Mumbai, Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN No: 24146464BKDGJU3059

Annexure B To The Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date, Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, wereoperatingeffectively the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatement, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial effectivelyas at 31st March, 2024 ,based on the internal control controlsoverfinancialreportingwereoperating reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the overfinancial Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.