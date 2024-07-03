iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Share Price

54
(-1.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:25:00 AM

  • Open54
  • Day's High54
  • 52 Wk High67.52
  • Prev. Close54.59
  • Day's Low54
  • 52 Wk Low 12.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.66
  • Div. Yield0
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd KEY RATIOS

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.44%

Non-Promoter- 60.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.94

44.94

44.94

44.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.36

-52.2

-43.75

-44.34

Net Worth

-21.42

-7.26

1.19

0.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.24

68.59

71.86

40.52

yoy growth (%)

-55.9

-4.54

77.34

-2.93

Raw materials

-14.18

-41.45

-44.47

-25.25

As % of sales

46.9

60.43

61.88

62.3

Employee costs

-6.95

-14.83

-14.23

-6.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

Depreciation

-4.08

-6.09

-1.4

-1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.61

-12.71

15.23

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.9

-4.54

77.34

-2.93

Op profit growth

-83.93

-33.31

61.03

-34.59

EBIT growth

-70.7

-17.84

74.4

-11.19

Net profit growth

-68.61

-6.56

59.38

-15.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

40.56

35.29

12.75

12.27

27.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.56

35.29

12.75

12.27

27.25

Other Operating Income

4.09

4.3

15.27

4.38

0

Other Income

0.47

0.14

0.1

0.82

0.82

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sunil Biyani

Independent Director

Rajesh Mittal

Director

Swapnil Kothari

Executive Director & CEO

Nishant Dholakia

Addtnl Independent Director

Manoj Khemka

Addtnl Independent Director

Dimple Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Shetty

WTD & Additional Director

Pinki Dixit

Additional Director

Mala Saxena

Additional Director

Sunil Samal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Summary

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products Viz bakery, desserts, confectionery, meals, ready to eat food. The company is Indias premier professionally managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asias largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls. GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Group, a leading venture capitalist and the Ruias, the owners of Phoenix Mills, where the entertainment centre functions.During the period 2003-04, the Company took over Cosmo Bowling Alley, an existing bowling alley, at Andheri (West), Mumbai. Further, it acquired Ceezee Foods Private Limited engaged into Restaurant Business.In 2006, the Company sold the Restaurant Division Rain Bar + Eatery on slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary namely Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited. It also got into a Joint Venture with M/s. Ridge Foods, a division of Ridge Hospitals Private Limited, which was set up under a new Company, Rain Fruits & More Pvt Ltd.Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Pan India Restaurants Limited, a Company engaged in similar line of business was merged with the Company during the year 2007-08. Further, the Company ope
Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is ₹242.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is 0 and -11.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹67.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd?

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.66%, 3 Years at 26.61%, 1 Year at 277.00%, 6 Month at 24.78%, 3 Month at 12.67% and 1 Month at -9.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.55 %

