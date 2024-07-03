Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹54
Prev. Close₹54.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹54
Day's Low₹54
52 Week's High₹67.52
52 Week's Low₹12.2
Book Value₹-4.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.94
44.94
44.94
44.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.36
-52.2
-43.75
-44.34
Net Worth
-21.42
-7.26
1.19
0.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.24
68.59
71.86
40.52
yoy growth (%)
-55.9
-4.54
77.34
-2.93
Raw materials
-14.18
-41.45
-44.47
-25.25
As % of sales
46.9
60.43
61.88
62.3
Employee costs
-6.95
-14.83
-14.23
-6.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
Depreciation
-4.08
-6.09
-1.4
-1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.61
-12.71
15.23
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.9
-4.54
77.34
-2.93
Op profit growth
-83.93
-33.31
61.03
-34.59
EBIT growth
-70.7
-17.84
74.4
-11.19
Net profit growth
-68.61
-6.56
59.38
-15.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
40.56
35.29
12.75
12.27
27.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.56
35.29
12.75
12.27
27.25
Other Operating Income
4.09
4.3
15.27
4.38
0
Other Income
0.47
0.14
0.1
0.82
0.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sunil Biyani
Independent Director
Rajesh Mittal
Director
Swapnil Kothari
Executive Director & CEO
Nishant Dholakia
Addtnl Independent Director
Manoj Khemka
Addtnl Independent Director
Dimple Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Shetty
WTD & Additional Director
Pinki Dixit
Additional Director
Mala Saxena
Additional Director
Sunil Samal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Joshi
Reports by Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd
Summary
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products Viz bakery, desserts, confectionery, meals, ready to eat food. The company is Indias premier professionally managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asias largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls. GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Group, a leading venture capitalist and the Ruias, the owners of Phoenix Mills, where the entertainment centre functions.During the period 2003-04, the Company took over Cosmo Bowling Alley, an existing bowling alley, at Andheri (West), Mumbai. Further, it acquired Ceezee Foods Private Limited engaged into Restaurant Business.In 2006, the Company sold the Restaurant Division Rain Bar + Eatery on slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary namely Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited. It also got into a Joint Venture with M/s. Ridge Foods, a division of Ridge Hospitals Private Limited, which was set up under a new Company, Rain Fruits & More Pvt Ltd.Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Pan India Restaurants Limited, a Company engaged in similar line of business was merged with the Company during the year 2007-08. Further, the Company ope
Read More
The Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is ₹242.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is 0 and -11.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd is ₹12.2 and ₹67.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.66%, 3 Years at 26.61%, 1 Year at 277.00%, 6 Month at 24.78%, 3 Month at 12.67% and 1 Month at -9.02%.
