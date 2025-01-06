Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.24
68.59
71.86
40.52
yoy growth (%)
-55.9
-4.54
77.34
-2.93
Raw materials
-14.18
-41.45
-44.47
-25.25
As % of sales
46.9
60.43
61.88
62.3
Employee costs
-6.95
-14.83
-14.23
-6.38
As % of sales
22.97
21.63
19.8
15.74
Other costs
-11.14
-25.01
-32.21
-20.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.86
36.46
44.82
51.14
Operating profit
-2.04
-12.7
-19.05
-11.83
OPM
-6.74
-18.52
-26.51
-29.2
Depreciation
-4.08
-6.09
-1.4
-1
Interest expense
-1.08
-2.41
-0.3
-1.21
Other income
1.57
3.29
1.58
2.01
Profit before tax
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
yoy growth (%)
-68.61
-6.56
59.38
-15.22
NPM
-18.59
-26.12
-26.69
-29.69
