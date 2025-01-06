iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.8
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.24

68.59

71.86

40.52

yoy growth (%)

-55.9

-4.54

77.34

-2.93

Raw materials

-14.18

-41.45

-44.47

-25.25

As % of sales

46.9

60.43

61.88

62.3

Employee costs

-6.95

-14.83

-14.23

-6.38

As % of sales

22.97

21.63

19.8

15.74

Other costs

-11.14

-25.01

-32.21

-20.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.86

36.46

44.82

51.14

Operating profit

-2.04

-12.7

-19.05

-11.83

OPM

-6.74

-18.52

-26.51

-29.2

Depreciation

-4.08

-6.09

-1.4

-1

Interest expense

-1.08

-2.41

-0.3

-1.21

Other income

1.57

3.29

1.58

2.01

Profit before tax

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

yoy growth (%)

-68.61

-6.56

59.38

-15.22

NPM

-18.59

-26.12

-26.69

-29.69

Galaxy Cloud : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.