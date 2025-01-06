Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
Depreciation
-4.08
-6.09
-1.4
-1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.61
-12.71
15.23
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
-17.31
-36.72
-5.35
-12.63
Capital expenditure
-15.17
19.47
7.5
-13.5
Free cash flow
-32.48
-17.25
2.14
-26.13
Equity raised
-70.17
-27.8
-6.99
-34.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.1
3.11
-2.43
-0.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-97.56
-41.95
-7.28
-62.06
