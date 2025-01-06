iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.8
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Galaxy Cloud FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

Depreciation

-4.08

-6.09

-1.4

-1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.61

-12.71

15.23

0.41

Other operating items

Operating

-17.31

-36.72

-5.35

-12.63

Capital expenditure

-15.17

19.47

7.5

-13.5

Free cash flow

-32.48

-17.25

2.14

-26.13

Equity raised

-70.17

-27.8

-6.99

-34.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.1

3.11

-2.43

-0.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-97.56

-41.95

-7.28

-62.06

